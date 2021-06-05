Waterford couple charged after child was reportedly hospitalized after consuming cannabis gummies

Investigators interviewed Zweig and Shafer and both said that the child was not feeling well from "allergies" and that Shafer gave him Tylenol. Shafer claimed that's what the mother instructed and both denied having cannabinoids in the house that the child could get to.

A search warrant was executed and the following items were found in the home.

A snort straw

4 bottles of CBD

A blunt with 0.2 grams of THC

Baggie of orange peel CBD 2.5 grams with vape pen

3 Vape pens

3.8 gram of THC in a baggie

8 vape cartridge with THC

A grinder and glass bowl with residue

600mg THC Cheetos

3 empty cannabinoids vape containers

Swisher Sweets packaging

Empty THC vape box

2 packs of Effex THC cartridges

1.2 grams of THC

Shafer later admitted to using some CBD products but claimed they were always kept secured and away from children. She said the edibles were not hers and that the marijuana-laced Cheetos were found on the brown couch in the basement. When asked if the child was ever in the basement by himself she said no. She said she was the only one in the house who uses CBD and she doesn't lock it up.