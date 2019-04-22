Try 3 months for $3

WATERFORD — What began as a traffic stop early Easter morning in Waterford transformed into a 100 mph chase and ended with a Kenosha man being arrested 20 miles away in Waukesha, according to Waterford Police.

The suspect, a 57-year-old Kenosha man, is facing pending charges of felony eluding a police officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of cocaine, felony fourth offense OWI, a probation violation, operating while revoked and “several traffic violations,” Waterford Police Sgt. William Jeschke said.

According to Jeschke:

At about 2 a.m. Sunday, a Waterford Police officer stopped the man and approached his vehicle. In the front passenger seat, the officer spotted a blue pouch full of small plastic bags containing a white substance. The officer asked what was in the pouch.

“What blue pouch?” the driver responded.

When the officer said, “The blue pouch sitting next to you,” the driver said “I’m outta here!” and sped away north on Highway 164. Speeds reached over 100 mph before the officer lost sight of the suspect’s vehicle.

Waukesha Police and Waukesha County deputies located the vehicle in the 700 block of Arcadian Avenue in Waukesha. The suspect was found hiding in a yard across the street from where his vehicle was parked.

The man reportedly admitted to officers that he had used cocaine near the intersection of highways 36 and 164 in Waterford.

The suspect's name, custody and court information had not been released to the media as of Monday afternoon.

Reporter

Jonathon Sadowski covers the villages of Union Grove and Yorkville, the Town of Dover, arts, entertainment and odds and ends for The Journal Times.

