WATERFORD — What began as a traffic stop early Easter morning in Waterford transformed into a 100 mph chase and ended with a Kenosha man being arrested 20 miles away in Waukesha, according to Waterford Police.
The suspect, a 57-year-old Kenosha man, is facing pending charges of felony eluding a police officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of cocaine, felony fourth offense OWI, a probation violation, operating while revoked and “several traffic violations,” Waterford Police Sgt. William Jeschke said.
According to Jeschke:
At about 2 a.m. Sunday, a Waterford Police officer stopped the man and approached his vehicle. In the front passenger seat, the officer spotted a blue pouch full of small plastic bags containing a white substance. The officer asked what was in the pouch.
“What blue pouch?” the driver responded.
When the officer said, “The blue pouch sitting next to you,” the driver said “I’m outta here!” and sped away north on Highway 164. Speeds reached over 100 mph before the officer lost sight of the suspect’s vehicle.
Waukesha Police and Waukesha County deputies located the vehicle in the 700 block of Arcadian Avenue in Waukesha. The suspect was found hiding in a yard across the street from where his vehicle was parked.
The man reportedly admitted to officers that he had used cocaine near the intersection of highways 36 and 164 in Waterford.
The suspect's name, custody and court information had not been released to the media as of Monday afternoon.
Today's mugshots: April 22
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jerry L. Cunningham
Jerry L. Cunningham, 1000 block of College Ave., Racine, hit and run.
Zachary Paul Demet
Zachary Paul Demet, 3300 block of 8th Ave., Racine, false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation, first degree recklessly endangering safety, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jeffrey L. Kamin
Jeffrey L. Kamin, 2200 block of 56th St., Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent.
Jacob A. Lichtenberger
Jacob A. Lichtenberger, 6800 block of Whitewater St., Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (greater than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Leroy A. McAllister
Leroy A. McAllister, 1100 block of Marquette St., Racine, robbery with use of force, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Traveon M. Martin
Traveon M. Martin, 1400 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, possession of THC, possession of a controlled substance, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Steven C. Minor
Steven C. Minor, 1700 block of Kremer Ave., Racine, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Timothy H. Monroe
Timothy H. Monroe, 1000 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (greater than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony bail jumping.
David J. Salazar
David J. Salazar, 200 block of Luedtke Ave., Racine, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Brandon M. Stewart
Brandon M. Stewart, Sturtevant, felony personal identity theft, misdemeanor theft.
William Latarus Vinson
William Latarus Vinson, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Mark A. Anderson
Mark A. Anderson, 1000 block of Hamilton St., Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take greater than or equal to $500).
Dana D. Andrews
Dana D. Andrews, 1100 block of College Ave., Racine, fourth degree sexual assault, obstructing an officer.
Derry D. Essie Jr.
Derry D. Essie Jr., 2000 block of Washington Ave., Racine, obstructing an officer.
Mary J. Gray
Mary J. Gray, 200 N. Memorial Drive, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take greater than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Melissa M. Laumann
Melissa M. Laumann, Racine, misdemeanor theft.
Shatana R. Moaton
Shatana R. Moaton, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Sang M. Pham
Sang M. Pham, 5300 block of 16th St., Racine, disorderly conduct.
