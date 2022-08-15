Watch now: Woman sentenced for failing to protect a child her husband was sexually abusing

RACINE — A woman who was convicted in February for failing to take action to protect a child who was being sexually abused was sentenced Friday in Racine County Circuit Court.
Nicole Marie Teloh, 37, was sentenced to 17½ years in prison for failure to protect a child and three counts of attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child, as party to a crime, all felonies.
The Racine County District Attorney’s Office successfully argued at trial the defendant knew about the sexual abuse and took no action.
At the sentencing hearing, Dirk Jensen, assistant district attorney, recommended she serve 19 years in prison.
The sentence was substantially more than the five years requested by Laura Ann Walker, the defendant’s attorney, who reiterated her client worked evenings and nights and attested that she was unaware of what her ex-husband was doing.
The defendant continued to deny at the sentencing hearing that she knew her ex-husband was sexually abusing a child.
Jeremy Teloh, the ex-husband, is serving a 53-year prison sentence for 16 counts of child sex crimes.
The Journal Times is withholding all information that could potentially identify the child victim.
Leniency
Nicole asked for a “somewhat lenient” sentence in order to be reunited with her children and, to the victim said, “I’m sorry this has happened to you.”
Although she continued to deny knowing her husband was sexually abusing a child, she acknowledged she made mistakes and said, “I’m only human.”
Nicole was a licensed nurse at the time of her arrest and worked in the Racine County Jail. As a result of her arrest, she lost her nursing license, her job and custody of her children.
Nicole was never in legal trouble before. She pursued mental health treatment and medication for anxiety following her arrest.
Sentencing
Judge Timothy Boyle said one of the things he considers at sentencing was the gravity of the offense. Sexual violations are “about as grave as it gets,” he said.
Boyle called Nicole’s actions abhorrent and said her actions led him to believe she “had a screw loose.”
He said take away the facts of the case and Nicole appeared to be a hard-working member of the community, but her relationships with men were problematic, and she allowed herself to be victimized.
He concluded that leniency was not something he would consider for someone convicted of sexual assault.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Aug. 12, 2022
Today's mugshots: Aug. 12
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Chelsea G. Michaelson
Chelsea G. Michaelson, 400 block of South Kendrick Avenue, Burlington, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jake A Botich
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jake A Botich, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operating without a license (3rd or subsequent offense within 3 years).
Gary L. Bucholtz
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Gary L. Bucholtz, Menasha, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense), possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed knife, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Allen A. Flowers
Allen A. Flowers, 300 block of Luedtke Avenue, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Preniss Lee McGowan Jr.
Preniss Lee McGowan Jr., 1300 block of Franklin Street, Racine, misdemeanor theft (business setting), felony bail jumping.
Salvador R. Sanchez
Salvador R. Sanchez, 35400 block of Ridge Road, Burlington, attempt possession of child pornography, felony bail jumping, solicitation of possession of child pornography.
Gustavo A. Serrano-Pena
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Gustavo A. Serrano-Pena, 2100 block of Mead Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Gloria J. Sims
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Gloria J. Sims, 3900 block of Wyoming Way, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent.
Damarion Taylor
Damarion Taylor, 1400 block of Lincoln Street, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (domestic abuse assessments), first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping.
Davonte D. Warmack
Davonte D. Warmack, Chicago, Illinois, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kevin M. Fletes-Lopez
Kevin M. Fletes-Lopez, Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, operating without a license (3rd or subsequent offense within 3 years), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Amanda M. Galkowski
Amanda M. Galkowski, 2100 block of Clarence Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.