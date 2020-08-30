WATCH NOW: Videos reportedly show Kyle Rittenhouse involved in fight, punching female last month in Kenosha

The second video shows Rittenhouse, wearing red-white-and-blue trunks and shoes, being kicked several times. One male can be heard saying “Do not put your hands on a female (expletive)” moments before the fight breaks up. A third video, shared by Granville, has little visual information (since the phone's camera appears to be covered) but includes audio of a woman yelling, "Hey stop!"

Granville told The Journal Times in a message that he doesn't know what led to the fight. He said he was just driving past, saw what was going on and started recording.

According to Lin Wood, who has identified himself as Rittenhouse’s defense attorney: Rittenhouse acquired the firearm that was used to kill Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum from a friend in Wisconsin, and the firearm never crossed state lines.

Wood is arguing that Rittenhouse acted in self-defense. Videos taken Tuesday show that both Huber and Rosenbaum were running at Rittenhouse when the fatal shots were fired; after Rosenbaum had already been shot, Huber had been attempting to hit Rittenhouse with a skateboard when he was shot in the chest.