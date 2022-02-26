 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch Now: Three firefighters injured in Anthony Lane apartment fire early Saturday morning

RACINE — No fatalities were reported after an apartment fire filled the sky with smoke across several blocks before dawn Saturday. Three firefighters sustained "minor injuries," the Racine Fire Department reported.

Anthony Lane Fire

Smoke almost entirely obscures the view of 2306 Anthony Lane before dawn Sunday.

The fire started before 11 p.m. Friday at 2306 Anthony Lane, with multiple fire departments — including Caledonia, South Shore and Oak Creek — being called in to help fight the blaze along with the Racine Fire Department.

The apartment building is located less than a block north of Rapids Drive, less than 1,000 feet northwest of Horlick High School.

This story will be updated.

