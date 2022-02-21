Watch Now: Steil, other Republican officials urge quick action on fentanyl's legal status

RACINE — Some meant to buy heroin. Or marijuana. Or cocaine. But they ended up on a slab. Dead from a fentanyl overdose, never knowing that they had put the synthetic drug 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine in their body.

A decade ago, fentanyl was practically unheard of. Now, it is the primary culprit of a spike in drug deaths locally and in the U.S.

In 2021, there were 68 overdose deaths in Racine County. That’s up 20% from 2020 and 40% from 2019, Sheriff Christopher Schmaling reported. Between April 2020 and April 2021, U.S. drug deaths surged 28.5%, from 78,056 to 100,306, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

How quickly did fentanyl become recognized a national problem? It was only in 2018 when an executive order made fentanyl a Schedule I controlled substance, making fentanyl as illegal as it gets, as far as drugs go, in the federal government’s eyes.

But that could change.

Repeatedly, Congress has put off voting to reaffirm fentanyl’s drug scheduling. It’s kept its classification through a series of presidential executive orders from Donald Trump and Joe Biden. That classification was most recently due to expire Feb. 18, but was pushed back to March 11.

No one is really “pro-fentanyl” other than the international criminals profiting from synthesizing the drug, primarily in black market Chinese labs, then being trafficked into the U.S., primarily by cartels. But debate rages among bitterly divided policymakers about how American law enforcement treats drug dealers, and if that treatment should change as the war on drugs continues to lead to increased incarceration and cost without a significant decrease in drug availability on American streets.

Drugs, dealers and laws

In federal drug cases, those convicted of dealing Schedule I drugs face a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison, with progressively less severe punishments associated with Schedule II through Schedule VI drugs.

Those mandatory minimums have been blamed for the explosion in the U.S.’s prison population, from 330,000 in 1980 to more than 546,000 in 1986, then to 771,000 in 1990 and to 2,300,000 in 2020.

The Anti-Drug Abuse Act of 1986 included the first Len Bias laws, named after the Boston Celtics draft pick who died of a cocaine overdose two days after being drafted, sparking a call for imprisonment of more dealers. Under Len Bias laws, the dealer who sold the drugs that led to an overdose can be prosecuted for homicide.

Schmaling, Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson and U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., are among those who want to keep fentanyl as a Schedule I drug.

Hanson said, during a roundtable hosted by Steil in Racine County on Feb. 11, that “Congress needs to take action and take action quickly” to keep fentanyl as a Schedule I substance. That “is critical for our process,” she said.

Of drug addicts, Schmaling said they need treatment and not jail time. But of drug dealers, Schmaling — who started his law enforcement career as an undercover deputy tasked with buying drugs — said they were “an interesting breed … they did not care if I lived or died.”

According to a survey of 243 dealers conducted by American Addiction Centers, 58% of female and 64% of male dealers said “I never consider a client’s potential risk for addiction” when selling, while 11% of female and 9% of male dealers said they would “deny my services” to clients they felt were “dangerously addicted.”

Still, there is often “significant overlap” between dealers and users, notes the Drug Policy Alliance, a nonprofit founded in 2000. The majority of dealers also use, and a 2012 survey published in the journal Psychology of Addictive Behaviors found that 43% of those who had sold drugs at some point in the past 12 months also appeared to have some form of a substance use disorder.

The Drug Policy Alliance discourages enacting new policies that would lead to increases in incarceration, arguing that they don’t lead to fewer drug addictions while greatly burdening public resources. The Alliance reported in 2019: “Current laws were created on the premise that they would reduce overall supply, and in turn, consumption. In reality, the opposite has occurred. Meanwhile, we have increased the amount of people incarcerated for selling or distribution offenses by 3000% — from 15,000 in 1980 to 450,000 today — and drugs are more readily available, at significantly lower prices.”

Under Wisconsin law, the scheduling of controlled substances is often linked to the federal classifications, including in the case of fentanyl. Hanson said that, if fentanyl is removed from federal drug scheduling for example, if someone sells marijuana laced with fentanyl, prosecutors would only be able to charge that dealer with selling weed.

“This fentanyl is laced in so many different drugs,” said Racine County Deputy Emil Oritz.

“If Fentanyl and its analogs are not what we call ‘Scheduled Drugs,’ they are not illegal. Wisconsin makes certain drugs illegal just by the type of drug it is — i.e., THC, cocaine, heroin. All others are illegal based on the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) Schedule that they fall into, I, II, III, IV, V, etc.,” Hanson said in an email Thursday. “While marijuana remains a Schedule I controlled substance federally, it is considered a low-level offense in Wisconsin. The state Legislature thus could increase the illegality of fentanyl if the federal government fails to act.”

Opponents to keeping fentanyl as Schedule I have argued that, even if it handicaps prosecutors, doing so “would exacerbate pretrial detention, mass incarceration and racial disparities in the prison system, doubling down on a fear-based, enforcement-first response to a public health challenge,” according to a 2021 letter cosigned by more than 100 advocacy groups.

“As we approach the 50-year milestone of President Nixon’s announcement of the War on Drugs, there is ample evidence that these unscientific policies destroy communities, entrench racial disparities, and do nothing to reduce drug supply or demand. Lawmakers should instead support legislation grounded in public health and evidence-based approaches to illicit fentanyl-related overdose deaths,” the letter continued. “Just a trace amount of a fentanyl analogue in a mixture with a combined weight of 10 grams — 10 paper clips — can translate into a five-year mandatory minimum, with no evidence needed that the seller even knew it contained fentanyl … class-wide scheduling excises public health and science from drug control and will lead to over-criminalization.”

Schmaling and Hanson disagree with that point of view. Both support the use of Len Bias laws to imprison dealers who sold drugs that led to another’s overdose death, even if dealers didn’t know they were selling anything more deadly than pot, heroin or cocaine.

“I have no interest in having addicts in my jail. They belong in a treatment facility, where they can get the much-needed help that they deserve and maybe even save their own life,” Schmaling said. “But I do have plenty of room in my jail for drug dealers.”

Steil wrote a letter dated Feb. 10 and cosigned by more than 100 Republican members of Congress that urged Biden to keep fentanyl as a Schedule I substance. Steil has blamed Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for not scheduling a vote on a bill that could make the classification permanent.

“We could continue to kick the can down the road,” Steil said. “Speaker Pelosi has chosen not to bring this to a vote on the House floor ... there’s unquestionably opposition from some on the far left to scheduling this as a Schedule I drug.”

In January 2020, California’s federal prosecutors issued a release titled “It’s Time for a Permanent Ban on Fentanyl Analogues.” Whether a Republican or Democrat is occupying the Oval Office, the policies toward fentanyl have remained largely unchanged.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.