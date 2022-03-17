 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RACINE

Watch now: Shots fired Tuesday on Lasalle Street yield no injuries

March 15, 2022 | Shots fired

Racine Police respond to shots fired Tuesday on Lasalle Street on Racine's north side.

 Nathan Lalor

RACINE — No one was injured after shots were fired before sunset Tuesday on Lasalle Street, the Racine Police Department reported.

Officers found “some shell casings” in the 1700 block of Lasalle Street, according to RPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Kristi Wilcox, but “no one was injured and there was no property damage from the incident.”

When asked if the shots being fired were related to other recent incidents — such as the fatal shooting Sunday of 14-year-old Eugene Henderson; a gun being fired in a bathroom at Jerstad-Agerholm School on March 11; and two homes being struck by gunfire Monday night on Erie Street — Wilcox replied in an email: “Honestly I have no idea.”

The 1700 block of Lasalle Street runs north-south between Hagerer and High streets.

Evacuation, lockdown

Case High School was one of at least two schools in southeastern Wisconsin to to implement emergency procedures on Wednesday.

A bomb threat, found to be not credible, led to Oak Creek High School being evacuated temporarily on Wednesday.

Also Wednesday, Case High School went into a “soft lockdown,” meaning students remained in their classrooms “while police and administrators searched the building,” according to Racine Unified School District spokesperson Stacy Tapp, after which “it was determined that there was no credible threat and we returned to a normal school day.”

