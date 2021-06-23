Watch Now: 'Short piece' of video released of Malcolm James inside Racine County Jail before his death

O'Connor displayed a body diagram which he said detailed:

Three areas of lacerations.

Six areas of puncture/burn wounds allegedly caused by a Taser.

Three areas of abrasions, all to James' left arm.

No head wounds.

No reports of an autopsy for Ditello-Scott have been released.

Claims

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The most important thing is they claim that a head injury, if you look at his head, is what caused him to injure or harm himself," O'Connor said. "There were no evidence of any head injuries that would have been anywhere related to anything that would have sustained the injuries. So their claims that he smashed his own head or did something to his own head are completely and utterly false."

When asked if he believed the use of a Taser contributed to James' death, O'Connor replied: "One hundred percent."

"The only reason for somebody to die in this situation ... is if you have multiple Tasers, because they dry stun, which is using the actual gun on you, or they use the prongs. And he had evidence of both," O'Connor said. "When you do that multiple times on people, nine times out of 10, the heart is going to stop."