RACINE — The Racine County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday night released what Sheriff Christopher Schmaling called a "short piece" of video pertaining to the death of Malcolm James, one of two men to die in the Racine County Jail in a four-day period four weeks ago.

The clips show James hitting his head, which is covered in a blanket, against the concrete walls of his County Jail cell prior to his June 1 death as jail staff members try to talk to him. James, in the video, is heard muttering to himself during what has been characterized as a mental health crisis.

James' family and his attorney have been demanding the full video be released, including other angles from inside the jail. The clips released by the Sheriff's Office on Wednesday show less than 5 minutes of James' time in the jail. The video is not dated or timestamped, so it remains undisclosed when exactly the incident occurred.

Taser used

"Prior to this video being taken, Mr. James had been seen by multiple medical and mental health professionals, including two visits to the hospital," Schmaling said.

"In this video, you will see Mr. James violently hitting his head on a concrete wall. You'll also hear my staff professionally and compassionately communicating with Mr. James," Schmaling continued. Meanwhile, the sheriff added, jail staff was assembling to safely remove James from his cell and provide him medical attention.

"Once the team entered the cell, Mr. James violently fought with jail staff and they had to use some use of physical force to secure him from medical treatment," Schmaling said. "While it is true, a taser was used, the statements made about tasers causing death are completely false. Medical experts have insisted and supported this fact."

Schmaling said the reason the video is being released is "the continued advancement of serious misinformation."

He warned: "This video is tragic, traumatic and very difficult to watch."

Choosing to release

Initially, the Sheriff's Office had said it would not be releasing information relating to the investigation until after the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department's investigation of the death was complete. That investigation isn't expected to be concluded until at least mid-July.

"I request the public's patience, and commitment to peace, while these investigations come to their logical conclusions," Schmaling said.

Attorney makes allegations

The attorney representing the families of both James and Ronquale Ditello-Scott Jr., who died May 29 in the jail, is alleging that James' death is not related to him hitting his head against the wall.

On Wednesday afternoon, hours before the release of the video, attorney Kevin O'Connor released part of the results of an independent autopsy for James. O'Connor alleges that James suffered no head wound, but had multiple Taser wounds that the family believes caused James' death.

The video released by the Sheriff's Office on Wednesday does not show jail staff interacting physically with James, only him hitting his head and jail personnel talking to him through the door.

The Sheriff's Office initially said that James violently smashed his head against a wall on May 29 and then again on June 1 before he suffered a "medical event."

O'Connor declined to share the full autopsy report or the name of who conducted it, other than saying it was a "preliminary report" conducted by, in his words, a "female Milwaukee pathologist."

During a news conference Wednesday afternoon, O'Connor displayed a diagram showing areas on the body where, he alleges, James had suffered injuries.

O'Connor displayed a body diagram which he said detailed:

Three areas of lacerations.

Six areas of puncture/burn wounds allegedly caused by a Taser.

Three areas of abrasions, all to James' left arm.

No head wounds.

O'Connor said a full report will be released once he acquires James' toxicology report. Law enforcement officials say that they, too, are waiting for the toxicology reports from James' and Ditello-Scott Jr.'s deaths; those reports often take 6 to 8 weeks to be complete.

No reports of an autopsy for Ditello-Scott have been released.

Claims

"The most important thing is they claim that a head injury, if you look at his head, is what caused him to injure or harm himself," O'Connor said. "There were no evidence of any head injuries that would have been anywhere related to anything that would have sustained the injuries. So their claims that he smashed his own head or did something to his own head are completely and utterly false."

When asked if he believed the use of a Taser contributed to James' death, O'Connor replied: "One hundred percent."

"The only reason for somebody to die in this situation ... is if you have multiple Tasers, because they dry stun, which is using the actual gun on you, or they use the prongs. And he had evidence of both," O'Connor said. "When you do that multiple times on people, nine times out of 10, the heart is going to stop."

The family and O'Connor called again on Wednesday for the federal Department of Justice to get involved. O'Connor alleged the Kenosha and Racine sheriff's departments work too closely with each other and that there must be involvement from an independent party.

"There is no way that this should have been going on this many weeks with these obvious signs of what went on without Kenosha County doing something to at least arrest or charge somebody related to this death," O'Connor said.

On Wednesday, O'Connor addressed the events described in the Sheriff's Office report: "Where is the head abrasions that caused it? ... We know that they're lying ... This can't continue on."

O'Connor said, before the video was released, that he didn't think James was having a mental health crisis at the time of his death.

"I don't think any of that was going on," he said. "I think this is a made-up story to try and cover for what happened after."

Family responds

James' family members, friends and loved ones rallied at the courthouse steps during the news conference. Many of them wore shirts and held signs in support of him which read "Say his name" or "I love you, Malcolm."

Marlo Harmon, James' aunt who said she was like a mother to him, said: "Black lives matter, whether it's at the hands of the police officer, or at the neglect of a police officer. He has a right to be safe in the hands of a police officer, sheriff or anyone else."

Growing up, Harmon regarded police officers as friendly community members, even calling them "Officer Friendly," she said.

"But today and how things are going today, I wonder what type of friend an officer really would be when they are doing this to my son," Harmon said, referring to James. "If they can do it to my son, they can do it to your son, too. We want justice."

Scott Jr.'s family and friends also were at the rally in solidarity. Tammy Bush, Scott Jr.'s cousin, said his mom passed away and she has raised him since he was a little kid. She said she currently has custody of his siblings.

"I'm just trying to lay him to rest for them," Bush said of fundraisers she is holding to help pay for Scott Jr.'s funeral costs. The family is holding a fundraiser from 3-8 p.m. Friday at 3728 S. 43rd St., Milwaukee. For $15, donors will receive wings, loaded fries, dessert and a drink.

