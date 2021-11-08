Watch Now: Rittenhouse Trial Day 6: Gaige Grosskreutz says he feared for his life before being shot

Cross examination

In cross examination, defense attorney Corey Chirafisi pointed out that in statements to police the day after the shooting, Grosskreutz did not say he pulled his handgun out as he ran, instead saying he dropped it.

Grosskreutz said he saw after he saw Rittenhouse shoot toward a still unidentified man who jumped into the air and attempted to kick Rittenhouse after he fell to the ground, and then shot Huber, Grosskreutz held up his hands.

He testified that Rittenhouse re-racked his AR-15 after the Huber shooting.

“After the defendant re-racked his weapon with the AR-15 still aimed at me, in that movement I felt like I had to do something to prevent myself from being shot, or killed” Grosskreutz said. He said he tried to close the distance to Rittenhouse, although he said he was not sure what he planned to do.

Binger asked if he intended to kill Rittenhouse.

“I do know though that I was never trying to kill the defendant. That was never something I was trying to do. In that moment I was trying to preserve my own life,” Grosskreutz said. “Taking the life of another is not something I am capable of, that goes against the lifelong code I have lived by in medicine.”