Watch now: Racine man to serve 10 years for shooting friend

RACINE — Gregory Wells said of the man he is convicted of shooting: “He was one of my best friends.”
The friend had forgiven him and asked for leniency, according to testimony. Wells, 27, asked for mercy and a second chance at life so he could be present for his two children.
“The time I have spent away from my loved ones has been an eyeopener, a life-changing experience for me,” Wells said, adding, “the incarcerated life is not the life that I want to live.”
On Thursday, Wells was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 10 years of supervised release on the charge of first-degree reckless injury with use of a deadly weapon for shooting his friend during a dispute.
Regardless of the outcome of the sentencing hearing, he said he intended to rehabilitate himself and become a positive asset to the community.
Sentencing hearing
Racine County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Boyle told the defendant he was lucky he was not facing a murder charge.
There were multiple shots fired in the house, which had three small children in it at the time of the incident. One bullet went through a wall and could have killed someone Wells was not aiming for.
“This kind of violence in our society — as you can imagine — is getting so out of hand,” Boyle said. “It seems to be just running rampant that all these quote-unquote disagreements are just being resolved by someone ending up being shot.”
In this case, like several others that have come through the court recently, the victim asked for leniency and indicated everything was okay.
“I’m here to tell you, it’s not OK,” Boyle said. “We live in a civilized society.”
The judge said he would not just tolerate the violence and, when it gets to the court system, “somebody has to be the person to say enough is enough.”
Boyle added: “The guns and the violence and the gang activity is just taking over the City of Racine.”
Case history
The Racine Police Department was dispatched to the 500 block of Park Avenue on March 12, 2020, at 9:25 a.m. for a report of a man who had been shot.
When they arrived, they found the victim on the kitchen floor, bleeding from a wound to the thigh.
Three children, ages 8, 4, and 3, were found unharmed in a rear bedroom.
During the course of the investigation, officers found bullet holes in the living room of the residence and in the kitchen floor.
Investigators also found three 9mm Luger handgun casings in the kitchen.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim’s sister told police that she gave her brother a ride to the residence. When she pulled up, she said her brother took off his shirt and headed inside.
She thought he was going to fight someone and was concerned, so she exited the vehicle and followed him.
She said that she heard someone yell “What’s up?” and then heard three gunshots.
What led to the disagreement between Wells and one of his closest friends was still not clear at the time of the sentencing.
Plea deal
Wells was originally charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
As part of a negotiated settlement with the Racine County District Attorney’s Office, in addition to the first-degree reckless injury with use of a deadly weapon, Wells also pleaded guilty to first-degree recklessly endangering safety and two counts of bail jumping.
As a result of the negotiated settlement, more than 20 counts were dismissed but read into the record, Boyle noted.