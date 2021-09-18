Watch now: Racine man to serve 10 years for shooting friend

RACINE — Gregory Wells said of the man he is convicted of shooting: “He was one of my best friends.”

The friend had forgiven him and asked for leniency, according to testimony. Wells, 27, asked for mercy and a second chance at life so he could be present for his two children.

“The time I have spent away from my loved ones has been an eyeopener, a life-changing experience for me,” Wells said, adding, “the incarcerated life is not the life that I want to live.”

On Thursday, Wells was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 10 years of supervised release on the charge of first-degree reckless injury with use of a deadly weapon for shooting his friend during a dispute.

Regardless of the outcome of the sentencing hearing, he said he intended to rehabilitate himself and become a positive asset to the community.

Sentencing hearing

Racine County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Boyle told the defendant he was lucky he was not facing a murder charge.

There were multiple shots fired in the house, which had three small children in it at the time of the incident. One bullet went through a wall and could have killed someone Wells was not aiming for.