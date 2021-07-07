Watch Now | Racine man allegedly held gun to woman's head; fled police through Regency Mall, Target parking lots

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly held a gun to the head of the woman driving the car they were in, telling her not to stop for the police and threatening to kill her. He also allegedly stole her phone before he was eventually arrested inside T.J. Maxx after engaging in two police chases in one day.

Daiviontae Tyrell Johnson, 23, of the 2800 block of Illinois Street, was charged with felony counts of armed robbery, possession of a firearm by outstate felon and second degree recklessly endangering safety, four felony counts of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 12:59 p.m. on Saturday, an officer was sent to the area of Regency Mall to assist other officers in locating and arresting Johnson for felony warrants. Earlier that day, a call was made about Johnson threatening and assaulting a victim. It was reported he had a gun and would shoot people.

An officer arrived and saw a red Mazda being driven by a woman and the passenger was Johnson. He activated his emergency lights and siren but the car sped through the Target parking lot and later the before fleeing westbound on Durand Avenue in a construction zone. The pursuit was terminated.