Watch Now | Racine man allegedly held gun to woman's head; fled police through Regency Mall, Target parking lots

Racine man allegedly held gun to woman's head; fled police through Regency Mall, Target parking lots
Racine man allegedly held gun to woman's head; fled police through Regency Mall, Target parking lots

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly held a gun to the head of the woman driving the car they were in, telling her not to stop for the police and threatening to kill her. He also allegedly stole her phone before he was eventually arrested inside T.J. Maxx after engaging in two police chases in one day.

Daiviontae Tyrell Johnson, 23, of the 2800 block of Illinois Street, was charged with felony counts of armed robbery, possession of a firearm by outstate felon and second degree recklessly endangering safety, four felony counts of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of bail jumping.

A witness told The Journal Times that someone was taken into custody, but that has not yet been confirmed by law enforcement.

According to a criminal complaint:

Daiviontae Johnson

Johnson

At 12:59 p.m. on Saturday, an officer was sent to the area of Regency Mall to assist other officers in locating and arresting Johnson for felony warrants. Earlier that day, a call was made about Johnson threatening and assaulting a victim. It was reported he had a gun and would shoot people.

An officer arrived and saw a red Mazda being driven by a woman and the passenger was Johnson. He activated his emergency lights and siren but the car sped through the Target parking lot and later the before fleeing westbound on Durand Avenue in a construction zone. The pursuit was terminated.

The officer then went to the driver's residence and saw the car there. The driver said Johnson wanted her to take him to the mall so he could buy her an outfit and some food, but then police pursued them, including through the Regency Mall parking lot. He then pointed a gun to her head and ordered her to speed away and not stop for the police. He threatened to kill her while pointing the gun at her and accused her of setting him up.

He shot the gun into the floorboards and shot another round during the pursuit on Highway 31 (Green Bay Road). He was upset she was only going 60 miles per hour and wanted her to go faster. After the police stopped the pursuit, he took her phone while holding the gun to her. He called someone to pick him up and took her phone to stop her from calling the police.

An officer was sent to T.J. Maxx where Johnson was reportedly at. A manager said that Johnson entered the store at a full sprint and was holding something near his waistband. Johnson was found in the back of the store.

It was learned from the person that picked up Johnson that he left the gun in her car.

Johnson has an initial appearance set for July 6 via Zoom. 

