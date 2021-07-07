Watch Now | Racine man allegedly held gun to woman's head; fled police through Regency Mall, Target parking lots

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly held a gun to the head of the woman driving the car they were in, telling her not to stop for the police and threatening to kill her. He also allegedly stole her phone before he was eventually arrested inside T.J. Maxx after engaging in two police chases in one day.
Daiviontae Tyrell Johnson, 23, of the 2800 block of Illinois Street, was charged with felony counts of armed robbery, possession of a firearm by outstate felon and second degree recklessly endangering safety, four felony counts of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of bail jumping.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 12:59 p.m. on Saturday, an officer was sent to the area of Regency Mall to assist other officers in locating and arresting Johnson for felony warrants. Earlier that day, a call was made about Johnson threatening and assaulting a victim. It was reported he had a gun and would shoot people.
An officer arrived and saw a red Mazda being driven by a woman and the passenger was Johnson. He activated his emergency lights and siren but the car sped through the Target parking lot and later the before fleeing westbound on Durand Avenue in a construction zone. The pursuit was terminated.
The officer then went to the driver's residence and saw the car there. The driver said Johnson wanted her to take him to the mall so he could buy her an outfit and some food, but then police pursued them, including through the Regency Mall parking lot. He then pointed a gun to her head and ordered her to speed away and not stop for the police. He threatened to kill her while pointing the gun at her and accused her of setting him up.
He shot the gun into the floorboards and shot another round during the pursuit on Highway 31 (Green Bay Road). He was upset she was only going 60 miles per hour and wanted her to go faster. After the police stopped the pursuit, he took her phone while holding the gun to her. He called someone to pick him up and took her phone to stop her from calling the police.
An officer was sent to T.J. Maxx where Johnson was reportedly at. A manager said that Johnson entered the store at a full sprint and was holding something near his waistband. Johnson was found in the back of the store.
It was learned from the person that picked up Johnson that he left the gun in her car.
Johnson has an initial appearance set for July 6 via Zoom.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, July 6
Today's mugshots: July 6
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Joshua R Christensen
Joshua R Christensen, Franksville, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Monica M Hoffmann
Monica M Hoffmann, 3400 block of Victory Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Joseph E Iverson
Joseph E Iverson, 30000 block of Oak Drive, Waterford, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Daiviontae Tyrell Johnson
Daiviontae Tyrell Johnson, 2800 block of Illinois Street, Racine, armed robbery (domestic abuse assessments), possession of a firearm by outstate felon, second degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Andrew P Ladwig
Andrew P Ladwig, 2600 block of Gillen Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense), attempting to flee or elude an officer, failure to install ignition interlock device.
Elyxander Lopez-Pena
Elyxander Lopez-Pena, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams), disorderly conduct, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing an officer.
Javier Olguin
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Javier Olguin, 6900 block of Brian Drive, Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, disorderly conduct.
Heriberto Ortiz-Fernandez
Heriberto Ortiz-Fernandez, 1500 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, first degree reckless injury (use of a dangerous weapon).
Jordan T Polack
Jordan T Polack, 1200 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, threat to a law enforcement officer, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Alejandro G Rodriguez
Alejandro (aka Bito Martinez) G Rodriguez, 1100 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, obstructing an officer.
Bobby J Shelby Jr.
Bobby J Shelby Jr., 6600 block of Merganser Drive, Mount Pleasant, possession of a firearm by a felon, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Wayne E Sura Jr.
Wayne (aka Peanut) E Sura Jr., 1300 block of Virginia Street, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brent D Winkelman
Brent D Winkelman, Franksville, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), failure to install ignition interlock device.
Corey L Buchanan
Corey L Buchanan, Chicago, Illinois, criminal trespass (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).
Demetrius D Carradine
Demetrius D Carradine, 900 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jose Ramon Cruz
Jose Ramon Cruz, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer.
Kevin J Curty
Kevin J Curty, Joliet, Illinois, operating while intoxicated causing injury (1st offense).
Jeffrey Louis Floch
Jeffrey Louis Floch, 6700 block of Mariner Drive, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Dallas David Gomez
Dallas David Gomez, 2300 block of Superior Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Debrionne S D McClinton
Debrionne S D McClinton, 1000 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Kendall M Blade
Kendall M Blade, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Gabriel A Carambot
Gabriel A Carambot, Homeless, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.