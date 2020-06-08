Watch now: Racine Fire Department fights blaze on 2100 block of Clarence Avenue Monday afternoon

RACINE — At 12:45 p.m. Monday, the Racine Fire Department was actively fighting a blaze on a two story home on the 2100 block of Clarence Avenue, just north of Washington Park Golf Course and west of the Root River.
By 12:50 p.m., the fire appeared to be mostly under control and the smoke level had begun to decrease. According to a Racine Police Department Supervisor, no injuries had been reported.
Clarence Ave. fire
Today's mugshots: June 4
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
James A Delotell
James A Delotell, 1100 block of Jefferson Street, Racine, endanger safety by reckless use of firearm, misdemeanor bail jumping, discharge firearm from vehicle.
Kylie B Gelmi
Kylie B Gelmi, 1100 block of North Summerset Drive, Mount Pleasant, arson of building, burglary of a building or dwelling, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Justin C Hernandez
Justin C Hernandez, 4800 block of 29th Avenue, Kenosha, arson of building, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Jeremy D Johnson
Jeremy D Johnson, 600 block of Meadow Lane, Burlington, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping.
Charmayne Karen Lopez
Charmayne Karen Lopez, Belen, New Mexico, felony bail jumping.
Jerica B Sanders
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jerica B Sanders, Round Lake, Illinois, second degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (1st offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Andrew J Westman
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Andrew J Westman, 900 block of Delamere Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Frederick Allen Hunt
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Frederick (aka T.J.) Allen Hunt, 800 block of Jackson Street, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
