Watch now: Racine Fire Department fights blaze on 2100 block of Clarence Avenue Monday afternoon

RACINE — At 12:45 p.m. Monday, the Racine Fire Department was actively fighting a blaze on a two story home on the 2100 block of Clarence Avenue, just north of Washington Park Golf Course and west of the Root River.

By 12:50 p.m., the fire appeared to be mostly under control and the smoke level had begun to decrease. According to a Racine Police Department Supervisor, no injuries had been reported.