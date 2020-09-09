Watch now: Racine County K-9 team trains Bryx in preparation for retirees

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

YORKVILLE — The newest member of the Racine County K-9 team has been learning all the necessary techniques in preparation for some soon-to-be-retiring coworkers.

A K-9 in-service training was held at the Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave. in Yorkville Wednesday. It was the first training for the newest member, Bryx.

Bryx is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois who was born in Hungary and is working with Deputy Richard Fountaine.

Fountaine is a 6-year veteran of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office and cares for Bryx in his home when they’re off duty. After Bryx eventually retires, Fountaine will have the option to keep him as his personal pet.

Sgt. Troy Ruffalo oversaw the training and said it was successful. “It’s been good,” he said.

Ruffalo has a K-9 dog of his own, Nitro, who he’s had for seven years.

The Sheriff’s Office has six patrol dogs, but they are expecting some to retire soon. Three dogs are 8 and the oldest dog is 10.

After a K-9 dog is added to the team, the dog and handler travel to North Carolina for six weeks of initial training.