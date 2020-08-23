Watch now: Officer reportedly hit with brick during unrest in Kenosha following shooting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EDITOR'S NOTE: Videos are graphic

KENOSHA — Hours after a Black man, Jacob Blake, was shot as many as seven times at close range Sunday afternoon by a Kenosha Police officer, a different law enforcement officer in Kenosha was reportedly hit with a brick during unrest.

Video from the scene shows the officer walking next to a police vehicle when the officer suddenly falls to the ground, and multiple other officers move quickly to aid the downed officer. Shouts of "Officer down!" were heard on the police scanner.

Hundreds of demonstrators have taken to the streets in what some are calling riots in Kenosha. Rocks and bricks have been thrown, and at least one molotov cocktail being thrown has been reported, as is property damage. One police vehicle was reportedly "stomped" and then later towed away.

Scanner reports also indicate that an armored Bearcat vehicle was damaged by protesters.