Watch Now: No charges in Racine County Jail death

Systems failed Malcolm James before he was even arrested, experts say Prisons and jails are America’s “new asylums,” declared an expansive joint report from the Treatment Advocacy Center and National Sheriffs’ Association in 2014. That hasn’t changed in the ensuing seven years.

RACINE — No one will be charged by the Racine County District Attorney's Office in the death of Malcolm James, the Racine man who was taken to the Racine County Jail while suffering a mental health crisis and died in custody June 1, 2021.

That decision was made public Thursday morning.

A nurse who had been contracted to work in the jail was let go. Five correctional officers and one sergeant of the Racine County Sheriff's Office remain on paid administrative leave.

James' family and his supporters are calling for investigations from either (or both) the Wisconsin Department of Justice and the U.S. Department of Justice into the DA's Office and the RCSO.

James was the second of two men to die within four days in the Racine County Jail. The first was Ronquale Ditello-Scott Jr., who died of a reported fentanyl overdose on May 29, 2021.

