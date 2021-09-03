Watch now | Man killed by law officers after active shooter threat at Franklin Walmart, Milwaukee sheriff says

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — Milwaukee area law enforcement are still trying to piece together what happened Friday morning following overlapping reports that involved a possible active-shooter threat at a Walmart, two stolen vehicles, two crashes, one person kidnapped, and an armed man being shot and killed by law enforcement officers, Milwaukee Sheriff Earnell Lucas said at a news conference Friday morning.
Stay connected with local news, sports and politics. Unlock six months of unlimited access for only $1.
According to Lucas and the City of Oak Creek, before 8 a.m., an armed man was on the 1700 block of South 26th Street where he kidnapped a man and drove a car, with himself and the other man inside, to three different stores, including a Walmart and a service station.
At both of those locations, the kidnapped man was able to tell a clerk to call 911. At the Walmart, they “obtained some items,” according to a release.
A call for a possible active shooter went out from the Walmart, with multiple law enforcement agencies responding.
A vehicle pursuit ensued, surpassing 110 mph on Interstate 94, according to law enforcement; the chase ended with the car crashed at the corner of South 27th Street and Ryan Road — where the borders of Franklin and Oak Creek meet. A witness posted a video online, which was shared by WTMJ-TV, showing a Chevrolet sedan crash, an armed man with a long gun then run across the street, take someone else’s car after the driver got out upon seeing the weapon-wielding man, then speed away.
TikTok video shared with TMJ4 News shows a man crash his car at 27th & Ryan in Oak Creek, then run out into the road carrying a gun. The incident may be connected to a fatality this morning near the Franklin Walmart. We are working to learn more. DETAILS: https://t.co/8oCWK2wuth pic.twitter.com/nkT6vFJIKV— TMJ4 News (@tmj4) September 3, 2021
A rollover crash then occurred, before 8:30 a.m., near the intersection of 27th Street and Sycamore Avenue in Franklin. There, video from a witness, published by WDJT-TV shows officers opening fire on the suspect.
“A lot of gunshots were fired, and I don’t know it was just crazy,” a witness told WITI-TV. A release says that nine officers were involved: four from the Milwaukee Sheriff’s Office, one from the Franklin Police Department and four from the Oak Creek Police Department.
Franklin Police Chief Rick Oliva said during the news conference that there were “indications” the suspect pointed his weapon at officers.
Lucas said that the suspect is dead, although “lifesaving measures” were attempted. He said that he didn’t know if the suspect ever opened fire at any of the locations he was at Friday morning.
No law enforcement officers were injured, Lucas said.
“We are currently trying to piece together all of the moving parts,” Lucas said, adding that there is “no danger and no threat to the public.”
The suspect has been identified as a 31-year-old from Milwaukee. His name has not been released.