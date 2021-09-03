Watch now | Man killed by law officers after active shooter threat at Franklin Walmart, Milwaukee sheriff says

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — Milwaukee area law enforcement are still trying to piece together what happened Friday morning following overlapping reports that involved a possible active-shooter threat at a Walmart, two stolen vehicles, two crashes, one person kidnapped, and an armed man being shot and killed by law enforcement officers, Milwaukee Sheriff Earnell Lucas said at a news conference Friday morning.

According to Lucas and the City of Oak Creek, before 8 a.m., an armed man was on the 1700 block of South 26th Street where he kidnapped a man and drove a car, with himself and the other man inside, to three different stores, including a Walmart and a service station.

At both of those locations, the kidnapped man was able to tell a clerk to call 911. At the Walmart, they “obtained some items,” according to a release.

A call for a possible active shooter went out from the Walmart, with multiple law enforcement agencies responding.