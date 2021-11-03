On Wednesday, with a Kenosha Police detective on the stand, prosecutors played more than a dozen videos that showed the shootings and their aftermath for a jury. The sounds of panicked people at the scene rang out in the courtroom as the videos played on two large monitors for the jury, with two more on the prosecution and defense tables.

Rittenhouse, 18, watched as well from his seat at the defense table, sometimes looking down at the desk.

Rittenhouse, 17 at the time of the shootings, shot three men the night of Aug. 25, 2020, during rioting and civil unrest following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer on Aug. 23, killing Anthony Huber of Silver Lake and Joseph Rosenbaum of Kenosha and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz of West Allis.

Rittenhouse faces two homicide counts and one count of attempted homicide, along with charges of reckless endangering safety and illegal possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, but he’s pleaded not guilty. Rittenhouse and his attorneys claim he acted in self defense in a trial that’s become a political lightning rod around the country.

“Oh (expletive), oh (expletive), people are getting shot all around us, people are getting shot, you guys,” one of the people filming shouted as gunfire rang on on the screen at Kenosha County Courthouse on Wednesday.

Detective Martin Howard testified that he and fellow detective Ben Antaramian were assigned to investigate the shootings at about 12:30 a.m., about a half-hour after the shooting occurred on Aug. 25, 2020. Howard testified that he began looking for video and found it on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, taken by journalists and people on the scene before, during and after the shootings.

Howard said the detectives also received information about an hour later that Rittenhouse had turned himself in to the Antioch Police Station.

Video evidence has become more and more common in criminal trials because of both social media and the increasing use of business and home security cameras. Because of the high number of journalists and live streamers on the street during the unrest in Kenosha following the shooting of Blake, there are dozens of videos of the hours before the shootings by Rittenhouse, including interviews with Rittenhouse just hours before the shootings.

There is also video of an agitated Rosenbaum arguing with armed men at a car lot, video of Rittenhouse running toward the Car Source lot on Sheridan Road and 63rd Street where the shooting occurred and video of the shootings that followed.

Scene plays in court

In court Wednesday, jurors watched intently as panicked bystanders were shown on video attempting to treat Rosenbaum’s wounds after he was shot, carrying him to an SUV to bring him to a hospital. Another video showed people trying to tie a tourniquet around Grosskreutz’s arm.

Howard testified that Rittenhouse fired his AR-15 eight times that night, saying his first four shots all hit Rosenbaum, those shots fired 1.5 seconds after another man, Joshua Ziminski, fired a gunshot into the air nearby.

Howard said Rittenhouse fired his fifth and sixth shots at a man who jumped at him, apparently trying to kick him, after Rittenhouse had fallen to the ground while running away from the scene of the Rosenbaum shooting. Rittenhouse them fired his seventh shot at Huber, striking him in the chest and killing him, after Huber hit him with a skateboard and attempted to grab his gun.

The eighth shot hit Grosskreutz in the arm.

Rittenhouse has maintained since the shootings that he was acting in self defense. His attorneys have argued at trial that Rosenbaum was attacking him and trying to steal Rittenhouse’s gun, and that when Rittenhouse shot the other men, he was protecting himself from a mob.

In his cross examination of Howard, defense attorney Mark Richards asked the detective about one of the videos showing the moments before the Rosenbaum shooting. In the video, someone can be heard yelling, “Friendly, friendly, friendly,” which Richards said is Rittenhouse.

Howard said the video shows Rosenbaum chasing Rittenhouse.

“It appears Mr. Rosenbaum is gradually gaining ground on Mr. Rittenhouse,” Howard said.

Richards said Rittenhouse turns around and shows his AR-15.

“That didn’t dissuade Mr. Rosenbaum, he continued to attack my client, correct?” Richards asks.

“Correct,” Howard said.

Rittenhouse’s defense must convince the jury that Rittenhouse reasonably believed that he was in danger of death or great bodily harm at the time he shot the three men. Rosenbaum and Huber were unarmed, although Richards has characterized the skateboard Huber struck Rittenhouse with as a weapon.

Howard said during his questioning by the prosecution that he checked Rittenhouse for injuries when he spoke to him at the Antioch Police Department. He said he had small scratches, a small cut inside his lip and two dime-sized bumps on his head.

During the trial Wednesday, as attorneys argued over evidence being admitted when jurors were out of the room, Judge Bruce Schroeder spoke about the impact of the case, which has become highly politicized outside the courtroom.

“It is important for this town, it is important for this country, that people have confidence in the outcome of this trial, no matter what it is,” Schroeder said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0