WATCH NOW: Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth says that he has not seen video of Jacob Blake shooting

Neither has talked much directly about the investigation, which they say they are not privy to much information about, although Miskinis did say that he believes all three officers who were on the scene Sunday have spoken with investigators.

All three officers — Sheskey, who fired seven shots; Vincent Arenas, who tried to subdue Blake with a Taser, which failed; and Brittany Meronek — are on paid administrative leave for the time being, as is customary after an officer-involved shooting.

Mayor won't call for removals

Also at Friday's press conference, Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian said that he will not be calling for the resignations/removals of the police chief or sheriff; on Thursday, the American Civil Liberties Union called for both Miskinis and Beth to be removed from office.

Antaramian gave both law enforcement officials a vote of confidence Friday, saying "I think that when you look at what has occurred over the last week and all of the activities going on, everyone is doing the best they can."