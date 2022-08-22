 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch Now: Driver cited for OWI after SUV ended up in Root River Sunday afternoon

RACINE — An SUV that was driving on the Root River Parkway bike path, near where the South Memorial Drive passes over the Root River, ended up in the river Sunday afternoon.

The driver, who was the vehicle's only occupant and has not been publicly identified, has now been cited for OWI but was not seriously hurt, the Racine Police Department said Monday afternoon.

"He was able to get out of the vehicle himself and wait for help on top of the roof of the vehicle," RPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Kristi Wilcox said in an email. The man was transported to an Ascension Health medical facility "and is being treated for an undisclosed medical condition, however alcohol is believed to be involved."

