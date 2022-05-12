Watch Now: Burlington man arrested for 7th OWI; Sheriff's Office releases body cam video

ROCHESTER — A Burlington man is expected to be charged for operating while intoxicated for the seventh time after being observed driving and passing out, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of Highway D and Highway 36 in the Village of Rochester Wednesday at approximately 2 p.m. for a report of a vehicle that was swerving over both lanes of southbound Highway 36, including driving off the pavement.

Witnesses stated the operator of the vehicle appeared to be “passed out” during three cycles of a green light on Highway 36 at Highway D; he was later identified as Carlos L. Vance, a 52-year-old Burlington resident.

The witnesses stated the operator of the vehicle regained consciousness, drove into the parking lot of Millgate General Store, 151 Millgate Drive, Rochester, parked by the car wash, and “passed out” again.

Deputies made contact with Vance and determined that Vance had six prior OWI convictions, a suspended driver’s license OWI and was court ordered to have an ignition interlock device installed in his vehicle, which was not installed, according to an RCSO release.

Vance told the deputies he was coming from Milwaukee and that he worked third shift the previous evening. He said he did not sleep since he got off work and had consumed some alcohol "way earlier." While speaking with Vance, deputies reported observing signs of impairment.

The deputies reported that they had Vance perform the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which Vance did not successfully complete; a preliminary breath test yielded a blood alcohol content reading of 0.187, more than twice the legal limit.

Vance was subsequently arrested for OWI as a seventh offense, which is a felony. Deputies searched the vehicle and located a cup containing Red Bull and alcohol. Deputies also located on the floorboard near the driver’s seat a small, empty bottle of vodka.

Deputies transported Vance to a hospital where he consented to a legal blood draw. Deputies next transported Vance to the Racine County Jail where he received multiple traffic citations and a $25,000 cash bail.

Vance is scheduled for his initial court appearance Thursday at 1:30 p.m., online court records show.

"Operating a motor vehicle while impaired is a serious danger to the public, and the Sheriff’s Office stands ready, day-and-night, to enforce the law and keep people safe," Sheriff Christopher Schmaling stated in the release. "I would like to personally thank the witnesses who identified this dangerous situation and called 911. Your choice to take action avoided a potential tragedy. I would encourage others to contact the authorities when they see something wrong or concerning."

