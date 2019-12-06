You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
WATCH: Man appeared to be experiencing delusions before attacking officer with meat cleaver
0 comments
featured

WATCH: Man appeared to be experiencing delusions before attacking officer with meat cleaver

{{featured_button_text}}

In this video, taken by one of the two women who found Jared Roy Nelson inside someone else's home in Caledonia on Aug. 18, Nelson appears to be experiencing delusions.

Minutes later, while trying to leave the scene, he allegedly attacked a Caledonia Police officer with a meat cleaver, causing a large gash that required 23 stitches.

Nelson was shot and killed soon after by the officer.

The Racine County District Attorney's Office, which released this video Friday, reported that Nelson's mental health had been deteriorating for several months preceding his death.

VIDEO: Man appeared to be delusional minutes he was killed after attacking police with meat cleaver
0 comments
1
0
0
3
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News