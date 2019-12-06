WATCH: Man appeared to be experiencing delusions before attacking officer with meat cleaver

In this video, taken by one of the two women who found Jared Roy Nelson inside someone else's home in Caledonia on Aug. 18, Nelson appears to be experiencing delusions.

Minutes later, while trying to leave the scene, he allegedly attacked a Caledonia Police officer with a meat cleaver, causing a large gash that required 23 stitches.

Nelson was shot and killed soon after by the officer.

The Racine County District Attorney's Office, which released this video Friday, reported that Nelson's mental health had been deteriorating for several months preceding his death.

