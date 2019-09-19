{{featured_button_text}}
Eric Giese

Giese

Although Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Eric Giese's body camera was not activated when he shot Ty' Rese West after a foot pursuit June 15, other officers who responded to the scene did have theirs turned on.

Watch the video below to see footage from the other officers as Giese tells his account of what happened in the moments leading up to the shooting of West, 18.

"He wouldn't (expletive) listen. He wouldn't (expletive) stand still," Giese is heard saying in the video.

Ty' Rese D. West

West

According to the decision not to charge Giese published Wednesday, District Attorney Patricia Hanson wrote: "Sergeant Giese described the situation as the most intense and stressful situation of his life."

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

The video below is the complete footage released by the Racine County District Attorney's Office, with the only edits being the censoring of nine curse words.

Also below, listen to partially redacted communications between Giese and Racine County Dispatch leading up to and following the shooting of West.

June 15 audio of Sgt. Eric Giese talking to Racine County Dispatch, Ty' Rese West shooting

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
3
3

Tags

Load comments