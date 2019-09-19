Although Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Eric Giese's body camera was not activated when he shot Ty' Rese West after a foot pursuit June 15, other officers who responded to the scene did have theirs turned on.
Watch the video below to see footage from the other officers as Giese tells his account of what happened in the moments leading up to the shooting of West, 18.
"He wouldn't (expletive) listen. He wouldn't (expletive) stand still," Giese is heard saying in the video.
According to the decision not to charge Giese published Wednesday, District Attorney Patricia Hanson wrote: "Sergeant Giese described the situation as the most intense and stressful situation of his life."
The video below is the complete footage released by the Racine County District Attorney's Office, with the only edits being the censoring of nine curse words.
Also below, listen to partially redacted communications between Giese and Racine County Dispatch leading up to and following the shooting of West.
Your browser does not support the audio element.
Crowd
Father of the deceased
Dwight Person, the father of Ty' Rese West, composes himself before sharing a short comment with the media Wednesday night after hearing that charges would not be filed against Sgt. Eric Giese.
Ty' Rese West decision
A crowd of hundreds chants Wednesday evening as they wait to hear District Attorney Tricia Hanson's decision regarding charges for Sgt. Eric Giese in the fatal shooting of Ty' Rese West. Hanson decided not to charge Giese.
Young and not-as-young demonstrators
Zanaiya Ransom, 7, holds a protesting the killing of Ty' Rese West as the crowd waits to hear District Attorney Tricia Hanson's decision in the case.
Keeping watch
Racine County Sheriff's deputies checked credentials outside the Racine County Courthouse Wednesday before community leaders and Ty' Rese West's family met with District Attorney Patricia Hanson Wednesday evening.
Reflected
Demonstrators outside the Racine County Courthouse Wednesday evening are shown reflected in the windows of the Racine County Law Enforcement Center/Racine County Jail across the street.
Five kids outside the courthouse
Looking up at the courthouse, Racine County's tallest building
Michael Burmeister
Michael Burmeister holds up a sign that reads: "Jesus was a victim of police brutality too! #JusticeForTyreseWest
Waiting on the DA's decision
TV crews
A camera-equipped drone flies above the Racine County Jail
Calling out Hanson
Outside the courthouse
Crossing to the crowd
Demonstrators crowd
Supporters and Facebook Live
Joining in
Corey Prince, a leader of the NAACP Racine Branch, joins in with demonstrators with a chant outside the Racine County Courthouse Wednesday.
Boy chants and yells
Waleed Ahmad
Waleed Ahmad, at center, holds up a sign while awaiting Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson's decision on whether or not to charge Sgt. Eric Giese in the shooting of 18-year-old Ty' Rese West.
