3:25 a.m.

Police are looking for individuals throwing bricks in the area of Three Mile Road.

2:30 a.m.

Multiple shots fired incidents have been reported throughout the night. Locations include on Sixth Street, Ninth Street and a home was struck on Wright Avenue between Arthur and Cleveland avenues.

Ambulances responding to routine 911 calls are having to navigate crowds and proceed with caution due to the ongoing unrest.

2 a.m.

A building on Villa Street is on fire. According to the police scanner, protesters in the street have made it difficult for first responders to get to the building.

"We might just have to let it burn for a little," one man on the scanner said.

Demonstrators were described as "rioters" on the scanner.

(The fire was under control as of 2:38 a.m.)

1:45 a.m.

About 150 protesters made it to the Racine Police Station. They dispersed after law enforcement used tear gas.

Upon arriving at the station at around 1:15 a.m. on Monday, June 1, the protesters were met with about a dozen officers in riot gear standing in front of the station. Protesters at the front respected the line; they could have ran around the outside of the row of officers as a flank but did not.

The officers were soon tripled in force when riot gear-clad sheriff's deputies arrived.

Most of the yelling had to do with officer-involved violence. "Why do you kill our babies!?" one woman repeatedly yelled.

Others insulted the weight of some officers. Some yelled taunts like "Take your badge off," goading the officers to fight back.

A woman among the crowd fistbumped several officers and pleaded with protesters that the officers "are just doing their job."

VT Johnson, one of the leaders of the protest, called for the protesters to leave the scene when he saw how little progress was being made during the one-sided shouting match. He didn't want the situation to escalate, even though it eventually did.

"They can't do anything for us right now. We can yell at them all day," he said.

A few demonstrators at the back of the group, standing across of Center Street, threw rocks and debris at the officers; the debris appeared to mainly come from dilapidated homes and sidewalk on the far side of the street.

"There's a lot of irate people here right now," Johnson confided to a Journal Times reporter after rocks started to be thrown as he tried to keep the situation peaceful. In a Facebook Live video capturing the entirety of the events on Center Street, Johnson can be heard successfully encouraging some protesters to leave the area in the moments before tear gas being used.

The Journal Times reporter on the scene did not see any officers get injured or hit by the rocks. They wore helmets and carried riot shields. Most of the rocks fell against the pavement, struck the windows of the police station or hit a squad car.

About 30 minutes after protesters reached the police station, fireworks were launched toward the police station. Around this time, officers wordlessly started putting on gas masks.

They then launched tear gas into the street and the crowd quickly dispersed.

Journal Times Reporter Adam Rogan was affected by the tear gas. He is now doing OK, although he struggled to breathe for about one minute after the gas was used.

1 a.m.

The protesters are heading toward the Racine Police station.

At Monument Square, some damage was seen on a vacant building and a window of a salon was smashed. A small fire started but was quickly put out by demonstrators. A fight broke out and a man suffered a head injury, and other protesters were quick to assist him and cover his wound.

"We ain't about that," one man told The Journal Times.

11:45 p.m.

It started with a few friends going to the iconic Monument Square to get a photo while decked out in Black Lives Matter regalia Sunday night.

Then a few more people showed up. Cars driving past on Main Street started honking in support of the movement capturing the attention of Americans across the country.

More people heard about what was going on and went Downtown. By 11:30 p.m., more than 50 people spanning the racial spectrum were together singing, dancing and shouting.

The demonstrators shouted the chants echoing in every major city (and many smaller ones like Racine and Kenosha) as Sunday approached midnight: "No justice! No peace!" playing first fiddle followed by "Black Lives Matter!"

Their chants also included "All Lives Matter," a chant often by those opposed to the Black Lives Matter movement but being appropriated here in Racine. A similar chant was heard in Kenosha during the day Sunday. They also yelled the names of Ty'Rese West and Joel Acevado, men of color who died because of the actions of a police officer in Mount Pleasant and in Milwaukee, respectively.

"We want change. Something is going to change," said VT Johnson, a military veteran who was leading the peaceful protest on Monument Square.

Right now, these protests are about getting noticed, Johnson said. After that, change that reduces inequality can occur.

It was impossible not to notice the demonstration Sunday night Downtown. Vehicles were honking constantly. Speeding cars on Main Street backfired. Fireworks banged. An anti-police anthem by the hip-hop group NWA, "(Expletive) the police," blared from loudspeakers.

Kylie Gelmi, of Racine, climbed atop one of the protester's vehicle parked on Main Street and waved a white flag with the following words written on it: "Life over property / Truth over Power / Black lives MATTER."

On Gelmi's white t-shirt the words "Black Lives Matter" were written.

As of midnight, the gathering was still growing.

Johnson took it on himself to make sure no violence would occur.

"I'm just making sure it don't get violent," he said shortly after 11 p.m. "If we are given any lawful order, we will obey it. But we know our rights."

