With Video: 6th Street fire started in bedroom, results in $150K in damage

RACINE — A structure fire in Downtown Racine on 6th Street on Thursday afternoon caused an estimated $150,000 in damage and displaced at least four tenants.

The fire was next to Butcher & Barrel Gastropub at 300 6th Street. The fire was first reported at 3:13 p.m. Thursday.

A Racine Fire Department release sent at 8 p.m. said the fire started in a second floor bedroom, but the cause was still under investigation.

At least four tenants lived in apartments in the upper levels of the building, according to Racine Fire Department Battalion Chief Willie Hargrove. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters were able to help rescue two cats that were in the building, Hargrove said.

No estimate was immediately available on the extent of the damage.

