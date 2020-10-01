Watch bystander video now: Jeep crashes into porch at Villa and 14th

RACOME — A Jeep Grand Cherokee crashed into a porch at the corner of Villa Street and 14th Street on Thursday afternoon at around 3:30 p.m.
According to a witness, the Jeep was going south on Villa Street and another vehicle was driving east on 14th Street when the two collided.
At least two people were scene being taken from the scene in handcuffs and a witness said a child, who was in the Jeep, who had suffered facial injuries was taken into an ambulance.
Police on scene did not provide any additional information.
Today's mugshots: Oct. 1
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Kye L Bass
Kye L Bass, 1700 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony bail jumping, possession of THC.
Quincy Adam Bevers
Quincy Adam Bevers, 1800 block of West 6th Street, Racine, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Dashontay L King
Dashontay L King, 900 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, felony bail jumping.
Dean E Pogorzelski
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Dean E Pogorzelski, N6800 block of County Road DD, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Christopher A Teuteberg
Christopher A Teuteberg, Waukesha, Wisconsin, uttering a forgery, unauthorized use of an entity's identifying information or documents.
Darryl L Watkins
Darryl L Watkins, 4800 block of 32nd Avenue, Kenosha, deliver designer drugs (between 3-10 grams).
Earl C Yoakum
Earl C Yoakum, 5900 block of 16th Street, Mount Pleasant, obstructing an officer, forgery.
Daisy Kay Parrish
Daisy Kay Parrish, 200 block of West Main Street, Waterford, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
