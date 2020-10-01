Watch bystander video now: Jeep crashes into porch at Villa and 14th

RACOME — A Jeep Grand Cherokee crashed into a porch at the corner of Villa Street and 14th Street on Thursday afternoon at around 3:30 p.m.

According to a witness, the Jeep was going south on Villa Street and another vehicle was driving east on 14th Street when the two collided.

At least two people were scene being taken from the scene in handcuffs and a witness said a child, who was in the Jeep, who had suffered facial injuries was taken into an ambulance.

Police on scene did not provide any additional information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0