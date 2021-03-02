 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH: 2 body cam videos released by Racine County of K-9 Friday being pulled off teen accused of fleeing
1 comment

WATCH: 2 body cam videos released by Racine County of K-9 Friday being pulled off teen accused of fleeing

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}

The Racine County Sheriff's Office has released two 15-second videos showing the final moments before a suspect — identified as Kamryn Harris, 18, of Zion, Illinois — accused of fleeing a deputy at 125 mph on the Interstate was taken away after dark Monday.

"Can you imagine getting struck, a T-bone accident at 125 miles an hour?" Sheriff Christopher Schmaling told Fox 6 News of the chase. "I would submit to you we'd be reporting on a much different story tonight."

The videos show the K-9 Friday being pulled off Harris, who was reportedly taken to the hospital to be treated after the arrest.

When Friday is pulled off Harris, one deputy can be heard telling the dog "Addaboy" while the other deputy rebukes Harris, telling him "You're the one that went by me buddy" as the handcuffs are locked.

1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Monument Square through the years, from 1856 to 2021

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News