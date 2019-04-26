BURLINGTON — A Milwaukee man faces multiple felony charges after allegedly assaulting several nurses at Aurora Burlington Medical Center last summer.
Joel D. Nieves, 42, of Milwaukee, is charged with three felony counts of battery to an emergency rescue worker, one count of misdemeanor battery and one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
He faces up to a $10,000 fine for each of the felony counts and as much as six years in prison.
There is currently a warrant out for Nieves’ arrest, according to the Racine County Circuit Court.
According to the criminal complaint:
When Nieves, who according to court records is paraplegic, was a patient in the intensive care unit at the hospital on June 20 of last year, he repeatedly denied that he was trying to get out of bed, as he pulled himself to the edge of the bed and attempted to roll out. He then allegedly repeatedly hit a hospital worker who was trying to keep him in bed and twisted the worker’s wrists.
One nurse told City of Burlington police just after midnight that day that Nieves had been acting in a disorderly fashion for a few hours, intentionally tripping an alarm on his bed to make the nurses come into his room.
When a nurse told him he needed to stop because she had other patients to care for, he answered that he didn’t care and threatened to throw himself off the bed. Due to his actions, she assigned someone to stay with and monitor him.
When another nurse entered his room and was at the side of the bed, he allegedly pinned her right arm down to the bed with his elbow. She said she was almost in tears because he was putting all his body weight on her arm, causing bruising. Two other nurses came to the room after she screamed for help.
A second nurse attempted to pry Nieves’ hand away from the first nurse, but he swung and hit her in the chest. After releasing his grip, Nieves attempted to hit the first nurse but missed and then began to spit at the hospital staff.
Nieves also allegedly dug his fingernails into another nurse’s hand, drawing blood.
Hospital staff then put Nieves in a spit mask, sedated him and placed him in restraints.
Nieves was previously convicted of manufacturing/delivering cocaine in Milwaukee in 2009.
Today's mugshots: April 26
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Terri J. Brzezinski
Terri J. Brzezinski, 1200 block of Racine St., Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Alex R. Duncan
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Alex R. Duncan, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Rodrigo Ramirez Zuniga
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Rodrigo Ramirez Zuniga, 900 block of Grand Ave., Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Bobbi J. Reed
Bobbi J. Reed, 1700 block of Villa St., Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kevin Rucker
Kevin Rucker, 2100 block of Howe St., Racine, disorderly conduct.
Alfonso M. Vega
Alfonso M. Vega, Palatine, IL, obstructing an officer, trespass to land-remain after notice.
Deandre X. Graham
Deandre X. Graham, 1100 block of N. Wisconsin St., Racine, operating without a license.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.