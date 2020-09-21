Ward homicide trial begins this week; accused of killing Racine Police Officer John Hetland

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The man accused of killing Racine Police Officer John Hetland last year is scheduled to stand trial this week.

Dalquavis Ward, 26, of Milwaukee, faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide, armed robbery and possession of a weapon as a felon. Jury selection is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. today at Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St. When jury selection is completed, the trial will move to the 7th floor courtroom at the Racine County Courthouse, 730 Wisconsin Ave.

Hetland, a 24-year Racine Police Department veteran, was killed the night of June 17, 2019 at Teezers Bar and Grill, 1936 Lathrop Ave., while trying to stop a robbery. He was off duty at the time. Prosecutors say Hetland and Ward got into a struggle when Hetland tried to intervene in the robbery. Ward reportedly shot Hetland once, killing him, before fleeing on foot.

Ward was initially scheduled to go to trial on Feb. 3, but due to a last-minute discovery issue the trial was rescheduled for March 30. When the COVID-19 pandemic spread to southeastern Wisconsin, the trial was postponed again.

Trial rules