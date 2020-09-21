 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ward homicide trial begins this week; accused of killing Racine Police Officer John Hetland
0 comments
alert featured
Officer Hetland slaying

Ward homicide trial begins this week; accused of killing Racine Police Officer John Hetland

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The man accused of killing Racine Police Officer John Hetland last year is scheduled to stand trial this week.

Dalquavis Ward, 26, of Milwaukee, faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide, armed robbery and possession of a weapon as a felon. Jury selection is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. today at Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St. When jury selection is completed, the trial will move to the 7th floor courtroom at the Racine County Courthouse, 730 Wisconsin Ave.

Hetland, a 24-year Racine Police Department veteran, was killed the night of June 17, 2019 at Teezers Bar and Grill, 1936 Lathrop Ave., while trying to stop a robbery. He was off duty at the time. Prosecutors say Hetland and Ward got into a struggle when Hetland tried to intervene in the robbery. Ward reportedly shot Hetland once, killing him, before fleeing on foot.

Ward was initially scheduled to go to trial on Feb. 3, but due to a last-minute discovery issue the trial was rescheduled for March 30. When the COVID-19 pandemic spread to southeastern Wisconsin, the trial was postponed again.

Trial rules

Racine County Circuit Court Judge Wynne Laufenberg, before the case was assigned to Racine County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Boyle, laid out rules for attendance and media coverage of the proceedings. Boyle has said that he plans to implement Laufenberg’s order.

Members of the general public will not be permitted to have any pagers, cellphones or other audio or video recording devices during the trial. Placards and signs will not be permitted, nor will any clothing, including pins, arm bands or emblems, expressing support for either the victim or the defendant.

Seating in the hearing room will be restricted and determined on a first-come, first-served basis.

+1 
Dalquavis Ward

Ward
+1 
John Hetland

Hetland
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Christina Lieffring covers the City of Racine and the City of Burlington and is a not-bad photographer. In her spare time she tries to keep her plants and guinea pigs alive and happy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News