RACINE — A man reportedly wanted by the Racine Police Department crashed during a high-speed chase on the 1400 block of Villa Street at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
The driver and the passenger in the vehicle, a Jeep, were taken from the scene by ambulance and were arrested, according to Sgt. Richard Rivers. He did not share the names of the suspects.
The chase began when police attempted to carry out a traffic stop after recognizing a wanted suspect in the Jeep, but the driver allegedly did not comply and attempted to flee, Rivers said. Both individuals are adult males and were the only people injured in the accident, according to police.
The crash
Sheila Osborne, who lives in the 1300 block of Villa Avenue, said that she came outside when she heard police sirens nearby.
“Two cop cars zipped by,” she said. “That Jeep was flying.”
One block later, the Jeep drove into the rear end of an unoccupied GMC Acadia, parked on the right side of the street.
The crash happened in front of Tamica Mills’ house. Mills said that she saw the Jeep flip three times before coming to rest on the left side of the street, in front of her neighbor’s driveway.
Then, Mills said that the driver of the car tried to get out and run, but fell down once he got to the sidewalk.
“It scared me to death,” she said. “He was covered in blood … they were messed up bad.”
“Why didn’t they just pull over?" Mills wondered. "Why would he try to run?”
More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.