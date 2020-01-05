Villages address oversight in wake of Svoboda embezzlement case

Neither village’s staff have commented on how the alleged embezzlement was able to go on for so long. Caledonia Village Administrator Tom Christensen said it would “be inappropriate” to comment as the court process gets underway. But he did release this statement to the public on Dec. 27 when Svoboda was initially charged:

“I am saddened and angered by the allegations identified in the criminal complaint involving Mr. Svoboda’s conduct and this violation of the public’s trust. This conduct is an affront to the residents of the Village of Caledonia and an affront to our many hardworking trustworthy village employees who responsibly conduct the business of the village on behalf of our residents.”

Mount Pleasant Village Administrator Maureen Murphy said: “The Village of Mount Pleasant did the investigation and so I cannot comment.”

But some changes have already been made (or are in the process of being made) to ensure that there is more oversight of Svoboda’s former positions going forward.

Cemetery

In October, seven months after the investigation began, the Village of Caledonia changed the ordinance governing the Caledonia Memorial Cemetery on Nicholson Road, which Svoboda had managed as the cemetery’s official sexton.

