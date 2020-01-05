Villages address oversight in wake of Svoboda embezzlement case

CALEDONIA — In the wake of the embezzlement investigation of James Svoboda III, a former cemetery and parks employee for Caledonia and a contractor for Mount Pleasant, the villages are changing their rules to try to prevent such an event from happening again.
The embezzlement Svoboda is accused of went unnoticed for almost six years, with alleged fraud dating back to 2013. He has been accused of taking more than $335,000 and then spending the money at casinos, on electronics, at a Coach fashion accessory store, on vacations and on home furnishings.
On paper, two volunteer-filled commissions were supposed to be watching over parts of Svoboda’s work and the money he was handling. But it doesn’t appear that either commission knew they were supposed to be doing that.
Svoboda pleaded not guilty in court Thursday after a warrant for his arrest was issued on Dec. 20.
On top of the eight criminal charges Svoboda faces — seven of which are felonies — he also is being sued for $4,580.81 by Discover Bank in small claims court, according to online court records. In 2003, he also was convicted of fraudulently obtaining unemployment benefits, worth more than $3,600.
Neither village’s staff have commented on how the alleged embezzlement was able to go on for so long. Caledonia Village Administrator Tom Christensen said it would “be inappropriate” to comment as the court process gets underway. But he did release this statement to the public on Dec. 27 when Svoboda was initially charged:
“I am saddened and angered by the allegations identified in the criminal complaint involving Mr. Svoboda’s conduct and this violation of the public’s trust. This conduct is an affront to the residents of the Village of Caledonia and an affront to our many hardworking trustworthy village employees who responsibly conduct the business of the village on behalf of our residents.”
Mount Pleasant Village Administrator Maureen Murphy said: “The Village of Mount Pleasant did the investigation and so I cannot comment.”
But some changes have already been made (or are in the process of being made) to ensure that there is more oversight of Svoboda’s former positions going forward.
Cemetery
In October, seven months after the investigation began, the Village of Caledonia changed the ordinance governing the Caledonia Memorial Cemetery on Nicholson Road, which Svoboda had managed as the cemetery’s official sexton.
When attorney Tyler Helsel reviewed Caledonia’s cemetery ordinance, his goal was “essentially to create some oversight,” Helsel said during a committee meeting on Oct. 21.
The new ordinance removes the sexton position. Right now, the village is handling Svoboda’s former responsibilities internally.
This updated ordinance allows the village to hire an official cemetery director, but Christensen said that might not be necessary and isn’t being looked into at this time.
The sexton also had answered in part to the Caledonia Parks and Recreation Commission, which oversaw management of the cemetery. The new ordinance makes no mention of the Parks and Recreation Commission.
Among the allegations against Svoboda was that he pocketed $4,000, paid for the purchase of five cemetery plots in November 2018, that should have gone to the Village of Caledonia. That money appears to have been used to fund a vacation to Costa Rica, according to the criminal complaint filed against Svoboda.
Joint park
Mount Pleasant and Caledonia also are slowly making changes regarding management of Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park, 9416 Northwestern Ave., for which Svoboda had been the superintendent.
Last summer, both village boards discussed dissolving the joint agreement managing the park, but discussions stalled as the investigation into Svoboda dragged on.
“We were kind of waiting for the criminal complaint to be filed” before continuing with those discussions, Christensen told The Journal Times on Friday, adding that a conversation between village staffs regarding the park is scheduled for Monday.
Under the current agreement, the joint park superintendent had answered to a group of community volunteers, the Joint Park Commission. Under the proposed change to the agreement, that commission would be dissolved and Caledonia would take over full fiduciary management of the park, even though both villages would still technically own the park.
Each of the past three years, Caledonia and Mount Pleasant have budgeted $70,000 each for the park, including funding for the maintenance of the Kids Connection Playground.
