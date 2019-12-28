MOUNT PLEASANT — Now that the family of Ty’ Rese West, the 18-year-old who died after a fatal encounter with a Mount Pleasant Police sergeant on June 15, has followed through on its promise to file a wrongful death and excessive force lawsuit in federal court, the ball is in the Village of Mount Pleasant’s court to prepare a defense in the civil suit.

The Village of Mount Pleasant and Sgt. Eric Giese, listed as defendants in the case, have until Feb. 17 to reply to the complaint that was filed in U.S. District Court on Dec. 17.

The Racine County District Attorney ruled that Giese acted appropriately in self-defense, but West’s family, and many of their supporters in the greater Racine community, have argued that there’s little evidence the teen meant any harm to anyone the night he was killed.

Part of the DA’s decision rested on controversial-but-often-cited research from Dr. William Lewinski, an Illinois-based researcher who has repeatedly been accused of pro-police bias, although District Attorney Tricia Hanson and an attorney who works with Lewinski have maintained that the research is factual and unbiased.

What are they arguing?

Wisconsin has a “reasonable grounds standard,” which means that if a police officer or another armed individual “reasonably believes” that someone else is trying to harm them — even if that belief is inaccurate — then the use of force is legal.

That’s how it was described to The Journal Times by Lance LoRusso, an Atlanta-based attorney who works with the Force Science Institute.

The Force Science Institute is a researcher/training institute/consultant group focused on the use of force in law enforcement; it was founded by Lewinski. Hanson cited Lewinski’s research in her written decision that Giese had acted in self-defense when he shot West just after 1:30 a.m. on June 15.

When The Journal Times asked Hanson about what informed her decision not to file charges against Giese, she said something similar to LoRusso and also pointed to Wisconsin’s self-defense law, which reads: “A belief may be reasonable even though mistaken. In determining whether the defendant’s beliefs were reasonable, the standard is what a person of ordinary intelligence and prudence would have believed in the defendant’s position under the circumstances that existed at the time of the alleged offense.”

‘Act first’

After the shooting, Giese reported that West was reaching for a gun.

When West was on the ground and Giese was standing over him with his gun drawn, Giese said that West appeared to be reaching for the firearm that he had dropped. It was reportedly sitting just inches away from the 18-year-old’s outstretched hand.

It does not appear that there is any video recording of the shooting itself. Giese was wearing a body camera, but had not turned it on at the time, according to police.

In interviews with other law enforcement after the shooting, Giese reportedly said he relied on his training to inform his actions. One tenet of that training is officers should be proactive than reactive in life-or-death scenarios.

Compliance

The Force Science Institute teaches that “the suspect will always be faster than the officer.”

Specifically for scenarios involving guns, according to Force Institute studies, the person who decides to shoot first will often be able to get off several shots before the individual being fired upon is able to respond.

That’s why officers are trained to act first by the Force Institute.

In addition to that, LoRusso said that suspects who don’t comply with an officer’s commands will be held under extra scrutiny. West had continued fleeing after Giese gave him repeated commands to stop, dispatch audio shows.

“That’s where the compliance with commands has become so important,” LoRusso said. “When we teach officers in the police academy, and when we try to get this point across to the general public, one of the things we’ve said it’s so critical to just obey the officers’ commands to show their hands slowly and completely … The officers know — and it’s not something they’ve made up, the research shows — that if the person decides to act first, they will shoot the officer before they (the officer) get the chance to (act).”

The Force Institute study that Hanson cited found that a prone subject (i.e. someone lying on the ground, holding a gun) can turn the firearm and fire in 0.61 seconds on average. An officer’s average reaction time is, on average, 0.83 seconds, according to Lewinski’s research.

“Action is faster than reaction. … The suspect will always be faster than the officer,” LoRusso concluded.

Repeatedly accused of bias

California-based Attorney John Burton, who often represents plaintiffs in lawsuits against law enforcement, said that Force Science teaches officers “You have to shoot first. You can’t wait and see if he’s got a gun,” and that this leads to unnecessary officer involved shootings.

Roger Clark, a former police officer who also serves as an expert witness in police use-of-force cases, told the Twin Cities-based City Pages: “The problem is that his (Lewinski’s) work encourages bad police practices and makes it harder to hold anyone accountable when they go wrong.”

The New York Times published a 2,400-word story in 2015 that called into question the methods of Force Science and of Dr. Lewinski entitled: “Training Officers to Shoot First, and He Will Answer Questions Later.”

“When police officers shoot people under questionable circumstances, Dr. Lewinski is often there to defend their actions,” the story reads. “Among the most influential voices on the subject, he has testified in or consulted in nearly 200 cases over the last decade or so and has helped justify countless shootings around the country.”

The New York Times and City Pages drew attention to questionable stances taken by Lewinski and Force Science, like when Lewinski testified for the defense of two police officers who shot an undercover cop in 2003.

He also testified in defense of the Oakland police officer who claimed he accidentally drew his gun when he meant to draw his Taser, then shot an unarmed black 22-year-old man in the back on New Year’s Day 2009; after Lewinski’s testimony, the officer was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter after initially having been charged with murder.

Lewinski also said that a Minnesota officer who broke a 51-year-old grandmother’s arm in three places, and refused to have an ambulance called to help her, had used “minimal force.”

Two attorneys and a researcher hired by the federal Justice Department that The Journal Times spoke with have taken issue with Force Institute’s research and with Lewinski.

Lisa Fournier is a professor of psychology at Washington State University. Eight years ago, she was hired the Justice Department to review Lewinski’s studies. She concluded that his work “tends to be biased toward favoring police officers,” that Lewinski “tends to overgeneralize the meaning of his results” and that law enforcement officers trained by the Force Institute purport themselves to be “experts” when they shouldn’t.

In West’s case, Hanson said that she consulted two Racine County deputies who had gone through the Force Science School. Fournier, as well as Alburquerque-based Attorney Randi McGinn, said they shouldn’t have done that.

“There are situations where officers will claim they’re an expert … and they don’t have an education or background in that,” Fournier told The Journal Times.

Burton called Lewisnki’s background into question. For one, Lewinsky crafted his own doctoral program — in “Police Psychology,” which is a track he created himself — and earned it through an online program via Ohio’s Union Institute and University.

It’s easy to point out potential bias on both sides.

Virtually every time Lewisnki has been called as a witness in a court trial, he defended police officers’ actions. And LoRusso is a retired police officer; his Twitter handle is @BlueLineLawyer, and his Twitter biography includes the line: “It’s not a matter of IF, it’s a matter of WHEN your badge will be threatened.”

But on the other side, Burton consistently has represented plaintiffs who have accused police of misconduct, perhaps showing a bias that makes him less likely to believe police. He said that attorneys like him only “exist because district attorneys don’t prosecute” officers accused of misconduct. “Day-in and day-out they (district attorneys) work with the police,” Burton said. “(DAs) feel like they (police) are their clients … It’s very, very difficult to get a DA to file charges, and it’s even harder for them to show some elbow grease and get a conviction.”

Research from the National Police Misconduct Reporting Project found that police officers who are charged with crimes have a conviction rate of less than half the rate of that for the general public, and that if they are convicted their incarceration rates are barely half the length of that of the general public.

As Vox reported, “The low conviction and incarceration rates have fed into the idea among critics of law enforcement that police can get away with using deadly force even in situations that don’t call for it.”

When The Journal Times asked Hanson why she cited such a heavily criticized source in her decision not to charge Giese, Hanson replied in an email: “Every researcher claims to be unbiased. In criminal court, a defendant can, nearly 100% of the time, hire an expert to say something different than what the State’s experts claim … Issues regarding bias and qualifications are always at issue with differences of opinion between any experts … I chose Dr. Lewinski’s work because it is based on actual studies performed and analysis of the data, not opinion alone.”

