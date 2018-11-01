Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — A house in the 900 block of Villa Street was struck by a bullet at 11:01 p.m. Wednesday, Racine police reported Thursday morning.

Racine Police spokesman Sgt. Adam Malacara said occupants of the house reported hearing people arguing outside before hearing gunshots. The house was struck once.

No one was in custody as of Thursday morning, and the investigation was ongoing.

