Villa Street homicide victim named

RACINE — Victor Perez, a 45-year-old Racine resident, has been identified as the man allegedly killed by Angela A. Scheit on Friday in the 1800 block of Villa Street, the Racine Police Department announced Tuesday afternoon.

On Sunday, police said that Scheit had been arrested under suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide, although charges had not been filed as of midday Tuesday. She was arrested less than 24 hours after the homicide occurred.

Police investigators are still interested in additional information that anyone may have about the incident. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are asked to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

A vigil planned by the Racine Interfaith Coalition to honor Perez's life is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Sunday it the 1800 block of Villa Street.

