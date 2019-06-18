Video: Watch the police processional for Racine Officer Hetland

On Tuesday morning, following the Monday night fatal shooting of Racine Police Officer John Hetland at Teezer's Tavern, Racine police officers lined up in a processional following the hearse.
RACINE — A veteran officer with the Racine Police Department was shot and killed after witnessing an armed robbery in progress at Teezer's Tav…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.