VIDEO: Vehicle fleeing law enforcement reportedly crashes into home, driver at large

RACINE — Early Monday morning, a man allegedly fleeing police in an SUV crashed into a home on the 1400 block of Flett Avenue.
No injuries were reported, although the driver, who remains at large, may face criminal charges.
The Racine County Sheriff’s Office said that Mose C. Cox, 31, of Burlington, is the suspected driver. He is wanted for being a felon in possession of a firearm, fleeing and eluding, hit-and-run and recklessly endangering safety, according to a new release.
A Racine County deputy began pursuing Cox’s gray Ford Escape just after 2 a.m. Monday after observing it fail to make a stop at a stop sign. As the deputy chased the vehicle, it was clocked travelling at approximately 45 mph in a 25-mph zone and failed to stop at several stop signs, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Due to the dangerous driving, the deputy terminated the chase. But moments later, there was a report of a vehicle that had crashed into a home on Flett Avenue, five blocks away from where the chase ended.
The Ford Escape was found in the front yard of the home, rolled onto its side. It appeared to have struck a tree then crashed into the porch, causing severe damage.
An alcoholic beverage and a loaded .380 semi-automatic handgun were found in the vehicle, according to a news release.
Prior to Monday morning’s incident, Cox had two outstanding warrants.
In September he was cited for operating while revoked; that case remains open.
