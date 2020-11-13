Video games with preview feature are not gambling machines, finds Racine County judge

The player may then choose to play or have their money returned.

Arguments

The plaintiffs were represented in court by Todd Terry, of the law firm Guttormsen, Terry, and Nudo.

Terry argued the preview feature eliminated the element of chance and therefore the video games were not gambling machines under Wisconsin law.

Players, of their own free will, could use the preview feature, decide for themselves whether to have their money returned or to play on.

Or players could decide for themselves not to use the preview feature.

“This is a player-driven machine when it comes to outcome and that’s based on the preview,” Terry wrote in court documents.

The state was represented in court by Christopher Blythe, assistant attorney general.

In court documents, Blythe noted other state courts have determined the video games of the type under discussion were gambling machines and therefore illegal under the law in those states.