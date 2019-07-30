{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A victim was transported to the hospital following a shooting in the area of 11th Street and Hilker Place on Tuesday evening, according to Racine Police. 

The call came in around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. 

The victim was taken by ambulance to Ascension All Saints Hospital. It was not believed to be life threatening injuries as of Tuesday night. 

No additional information was immediately available. 

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Managing Editor

Stephanie Jones is the managing editor for The Journal Times. To stay informed about what is going on in Racine County, subscribe at journaltimes.com/subscribenow. It's only about 10 cents per day for a digital subscription.

Load comments