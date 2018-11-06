RACINE — The Racine Police Department has identified 32-year-old Racine resident Marcellus Martinez as the man who was shot and killed Monday night on the 1700 block of LaSalle Street.
Witnesses said that Martinez was either sitting in or standing next to a car at around 9 p.m. when somebody approached Martinez and shot him multiple times at close range.
The entire 1700 block of LaSalle Street was closed off by police for over an hour Monday night, treating the area as a crime scene.
More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.