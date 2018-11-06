Try 1 month for 99¢
LaSalle Street shooting

Onlookers, mourners and neighbors congregate at the corner of LaSalle and High streets Monday night as police investigate a homicide in the 1700 block of LaSalle Street.

 ADAM ROGAN, adam.rogan@journaltimes.com

RACINE — The Racine Police Department has identified 32-year-old Racine resident Marcellus Martinez as the man who was shot and killed Monday night on the 1700 block of LaSalle Street.

Witnesses said that Martinez was either sitting in or standing next to a car at around 9 p.m. when somebody approached Martinez and shot him multiple times at close range.

The entire 1700 block of LaSalle Street was closed off by police for over an hour Monday night, treating the area as a crime scene.

More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.