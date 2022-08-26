 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: Veteran reported missing from Racine tiny home village has been found

UPDATE: The veteran who was reported missing has been found, Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin announced at around noon Friday.

The original story appears below.

RACINE — A veteran is reported missing from Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin’s tiny homes village.

Robert Neal

Neal

Robert Neal, 34, was observed on camera leaving his home at Veteran’s Outreach in Racine on Tuesday at approximately 6:30 p.m.

VOW employees checked his home on Wednesday but were not able to locate him. They also attempted to contact him by phone but were unsuccessful.

Thursday at approximately 6 a.m. employees again checked on Neal but he had not returned. When they entered his home, they observed his personal property, including identifying information, was still in his room. They attempted to contact him several more times by phone, however were again unsuccessful.

He is considered a “veteran at risk.”

“Due to Robert’s whereabouts being unknown and no one being able to make contact with him, there is concern for his safety,” a Facebook post from Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin said.

He is 5 foot, 10 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has brown hair cut in a short military style. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and khaki shorts.

Neal was seen leaving in a 2018 black Honda Civic, license plate AJS5340 registered in Wisconsin.

Those with information are to contact the Racine Police Department at 262-886-2300.

