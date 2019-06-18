RACINE — A veteran officer with the Racine Police Department was shot and killed after witnessing an armed robbery in progress at Teezer's Tavern, 1936 Lathrop Ave., at approximately 9:40 p.m. Monday, Racine Police announced Tuesday morning.
Officer John Hetland was off duty when he witnessed an armed robbery in progress at Teezer's and took immediate action to stop the felony in progress. During his effort to intervene, Hetland sustained a fatal gunshot wound.
Hetland is a 24-year veteran of the Racine Police Department, last working in service to the citizens of Racine on June 17 (dayshift patrol). According to Chief of Police Art Howell, he was a trusted and highly respected member of the department, serving in various positions over the years, including an assignment as a field training officer, as well as a member of the Greater Racine FBI Gang Task Force.
This line of duty death is being investigated with support from Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, Racine County Sheriff’s Department, State of Wisconsin Crime Laboratory and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
This investigation remains active, with no arrests being made as of yet. No additional information is available to be released at this time.
Kenosha County investigators are interested in any additional information anyone may have regarding this crime and are are urged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department at 262-656-1234.
Citizens who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330, or text 274637 (CRIMES). Text message should begin with RACS.