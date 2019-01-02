Try 1 month for 99¢
At 9:41 a.m., Caledonia Police responded to a two-vehicle crash along Douglas Avenue. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage, and minor injuries were reported, police said. 

CALEDONIA — Two vehicles sustained heavy damage after a crash Tuesday morning — the second crash in Caledonia within the first 10 hours of 2019.

At 9:41 a.m., Caledonia Police responded to Douglas Avenue, near Johnson Avenue, for a two-vehicle crash. The involved vehicles sustained heavy damage after one of the vehicles reportedly failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign, according to Caledonia Police Captain Brian Wall. 

Minor injuries were reported and one driver was issued a citation. 

An earlier crash was also reported at the intersection of 4 Mile Road and Douglas Avenue. Wall said that the crash was "minor" and injuries were reported.

"Ten hours into 2019 and this is our second accident," a Caledonia Police Facebook post read. "Please drive with care for 2019."

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

