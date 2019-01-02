CALEDONIA — Two vehicles sustained heavy damage after a crash Tuesday morning — the second crash in Caledonia within the first 10 hours of 2019.
At 9:41 a.m., Caledonia Police responded to Douglas Avenue, near Johnson Avenue, for a two-vehicle crash. The involved vehicles sustained heavy damage after one of the vehicles reportedly failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign, according to Caledonia Police Captain Brian Wall.
Minor injuries were reported and one driver was issued a citation.
An earlier crash was also reported at the intersection of 4 Mile Road and Douglas Avenue. Wall said that the crash was "minor" and injuries were reported.
"Ten hours into 2019 and this is our second accident," a Caledonia Police Facebook post read. "Please drive with care for 2019."
