Vehicle with six children in it pepper sprayed near North Beach
RACINE — A vehicle with six children along with an adult woman driver was near North Beach on Tuesday night when another vehicle drove past and pepper sprayed everyone inside. 

“A car just pulled on the side of us and Maced us,” said the driver, who did not give her name. 

The driver quickly pulled to the side of the road. 

Witness Ambryia Mason, 18 of Racine, said she and others were walking in the area when they saw a gold truck or SUV pull up, pepper spray inside the other vehicle and then drive away. 

“They jumped out, screaming for help,” Mason said.

Soon an ambulance arrived and treated the people in the vehicle who had been sprayed, Mason said. 

The driver said that she and the children were doing okay following the incident. The youngest child in the vehicle was two years old. 

