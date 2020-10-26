 Skip to main content
Vehicle towing a boat in Caledonia strikes sign; driver arrested on 6th OWI charges
CALEDONIA

CALEDONIA — A driver in Caledonia who was reportedly driving drunk struck a sign Sunday night.

Sunday night, just after 10 p.m., Caledonia Police Department officers were dispatched to a report of a reckless driver northbound on Douglas Avenue, according to the Caledonia Police Department.

The vehicle, which was towing a boat, had reportedly been involved in at least one hit-and-run accident in the City of Racine. Shortly after being seen in Caledonia, it struck a sign at the intersection of Middle Road and Douglas Avenue and continued north.

A Wind Point Police officer was closer than the Caledonia squads and when requested, the officer attempted to stop the vehicle on Six Mile Road near Middle Road. The vehicle eventually stopped on Novak Road, the Caledonia Police Department said.

Officers reported using initiated "high-risk stop protocols" and after attempting to talk the driver out of the car for over 20 minutes, approached, removed and detained the driver. The driver, a 58-year-old former resident of Racine County, was arrested and is expected to face charges for a sixth OWI offense, along with disorderly conduct, resisting and multiple traffic charges. The driver was turned over to jail staff after being medically cleared.

"Thank you to the residents in the area of the traffic stop for their patience and understanding during the high risk stop and the disruption it caused," the Caledonia Police Department wrote in a statement, while also thanking the Wind Point and Racine police departments for aiding in the arrest. The assistance of a following motorist helped the Caledonia PD to locate and apprehend the impaired driver, according to a release.

"Please do not hesitate to contact 9-1-1 when you observe dangerous drivers, and stay on the phone with them giving clear descriptions of vehicles, actions, locations and directions of travel," the Caledonia Police Department said.

The Caledonia Police Department also took the opportunity to remind people to have a designated driver.

