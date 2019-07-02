MOUNT PLEASANT — Police responded Tuesday afternoon to a report of a rollover crash at the intersection of Highway 31 and Wright Avenue.
The call came in at approximately 2:15 p.m. The right lane of southbound Highway 31 was shut down causing backups.
The Journal Times will update this report if more information becomes available about the condition of the drivers or the cause of the crash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.