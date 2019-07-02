{{featured_button_text}}
 ALYSSA MAUK, alyssa.mauk@journaltimes.com

MOUNT PLEASANT — Police responded Tuesday afternoon to a report of a rollover crash at the intersection of Highway 31 and Wright Avenue. 

The call came in at approximately 2:15 p.m. The right lane of southbound Highway 31 was shut down causing backups. 

The Journal Times will update this report if more information becomes available about the condition of the drivers or the cause of the crash. 

