Vehicle rolls over after fleeing the police at over 100 mph; man reportedly said he was late to work

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man allegedly crashed off of the road Wednesday after fleeing the police at over 100 mph.

Nicholas B. Deleon, 33, of the 1100 block of Fairchild Avenue, was charged with a felony count of attempting to flee or elude an officer.

According to the criminal complaint:

At approximately 1:31 a.m. on Wednesday, an officer was on patrol at Spring Street and Newman Road when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed, going around 65 mph in a 40 mph zone.

The officer initiated a traffic stop, but the vehicle did not stop and continued at speeds of about 60 mph. The vehicle continued at speeds over 90 mph toward Highway V and travelled through a red light. The vehicle began going over 100 mph and then turned south at Spring Street and the Frontage Road.

At the 1300 block of Grandview Parkway, an officer observed the vehicle crashed off the road. There was major disabling damage and a large debris field. It appeared that the vehicle rolled multiple times. The vehicle was unoccupied. The operator, identified as Deleon, then began approaching and said he was the driver.