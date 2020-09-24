Vehicle rolls over after fleeing the police at over 100 mph; man reportedly said he was late to work

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man allegedly crashed off of the road Wednesday after fleeing the police at over 100 mph.
Nicholas B. Deleon, 33, of the 1100 block of Fairchild Avenue, was charged with a felony count of attempting to flee or elude an officer.
According to the criminal complaint:
At approximately 1:31 a.m. on Wednesday, an officer was on patrol at Spring Street and Newman Road when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed, going around 65 mph in a 40 mph zone.
The officer initiated a traffic stop, but the vehicle did not stop and continued at speeds of about 60 mph. The vehicle continued at speeds over 90 mph toward Highway V and travelled through a red light. The vehicle began going over 100 mph and then turned south at Spring Street and the Frontage Road.
At the 1300 block of Grandview Parkway, an officer observed the vehicle crashed off the road. There was major disabling damage and a large debris field. It appeared that the vehicle rolled multiple times. The vehicle was unoccupied. The operator, identified as Deleon, then began approaching and said he was the driver.
The accident occurred across from Poclain Hydraulics. An officer entered the business and spoke to a worker who claimed Deleon came inside and was bleeding. He claimed Deleon stated "I'm going to jail," and then gave his wallet to a coworker.
Deleon stated the reason he fled was that he was late returning to work and had to switch his shoes. He stated he saw an officer's squad coming up behind him and thought someone was trying to race him. When he saw the emergency lights and heard the sirens, he said he started panicking. He believed that if he made it to work and was able to explain, it would be okay.
Deleon was given a $2,500 signature bond in Racine County Circuit court on Wednesday.
A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 8 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate. He remained in custody as of Wednesday afternoon at the County Jail.
Today's mugshots: Sept. 23
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Nicholas B Deleon
Nicholas B Deleon, 1100 block of Fairchild Avenue, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Nicole C Rebstock
Nicole C Rebstock, 1000 block of 13th Avenue, Union Grove, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), fraudulent use of a credit card.
Benino Rubio III
Benino Rubio III, 400 block of North Pine Street, Burlington, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Joshua S Bell
Joshua S Bell, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (between 10-50 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Marco A Castilleja Jr.
Marco A Castilleja Jr., 1700 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
