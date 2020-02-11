Vehicle rolls onto its side after crash at intersection of highways C and H Tuesday evening

MOUNT PLEASANT — A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway C (Spring Street) and Highway H (Fancher Road) left one vehicle turned onto its driver's side Tuesday evening, Mount Pleasant Police said.

No one involved in the crash was transported to the hospital, according to the South Shore Fire Department.

The crash occurred just before 5:30 p.m., police scanner reports indicated. By 5:55 p.m., the vehicle that had been turned on its side was flipped back onto its tires and driven away by a tow truck. The scene was cleared by 6:05 p.m.