Vehicle rolls onto its side after crash at intersection of highways C and H Tuesday evening
Rollover, Feb. 11

A vehicle was turned onto its side after a crash at the intersection of highways H and C Tuesday evening.

MOUNT PLEASANT — A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway C (Spring Street) and Highway H (Fancher Road) left one vehicle turned onto its driver's side Tuesday evening, Mount Pleasant Police said.

No one involved in the crash was transported to the hospital, according to the South Shore Fire Department.

The crash occurred just before 5:30 p.m., police scanner reports indicated. By 5:55 p.m., the vehicle that had been turned on its side was flipped back onto its tires and driven away by a tow truck. The scene was cleared by 6:05 p.m.

Rollover, Feb. 11

A vehicle that had been rolled onto its side after a crash Tuesday evening is shown here being towed away from the scene at the intersection of Fancher Road and Spring Street.
