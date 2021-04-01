Vehicle owner manages to extinguish car fire before Racine firefighters arrive

RACINE — Six Racine fire apparatus carrying 20 firefighters were called to put out car fire just after 7 p.m. Thursday evening, but arrived only to find vehicle owner had already put it out.

The fire was reported on the 3600 block of Douglas Avenue, according to a notice from the Racine Fire Department. The vehicle on fire was reported to be "close to a structure," but the flames did not spread.

The RFD complimented the actions of the vehicle owner. "This fire provides the Racine Fire Department an opportunity to encourage residents to have charged and readily available fire extinguishers for home use," the release stated.

According to the RFD, the fire caused $3,000 in damage to the vehicle.

As of Thursday night, the fire remained under investigation by the Racine Fire Department Fire Investigators and the Racine Police Department.

