YORKVILLE — Northbound Interstate 94 was shut down for about an hour early Friday, after a vehicle ended up on top of a barrier wall after hydroplaning and being struck by a semi-trailer.
At 1:40 a.m. Friday, the Racine County Communications Center took a report of a vehicle traveling north on I-94 near Highway KR in the Town of Yorkville. The vehicle was reportedly hanging over an east barrier wall in a construction zone, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.
The driver, who was later transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, said the vehicle had been was hit by a semi-trailer and pushed on top of the barrier wall.
Upon investigation, it was learned that the struck vehicle had hydroplaned and spun out on standing water on the interstate and was then hit by the semi, the Sheriff’s Office reported Friday morning.
The semi-trailer that struck the car was found farther north on I-94, near the 27th Street off-ramp in Oak Creek.
