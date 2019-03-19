Try 3 months for $3
Victory Lane Car Wash

A Racine Fire Department ambulance leaves Victory Lane Car Wash, 5310 Washington Ave. (Highway 20), Tuesday morning after a vehicle hit a pedestrian.

 JONATHON SADOWSKI jonathon.sadowski@journaltimes.com

RACINE — A vehicle hit a pedestrian at Victory Lane Car Wash late Tuesday morning, according to Racine police. 

At 11:19 a.m., Racine Police and firefighters responded to the car wash, 5310 Washington Ave. (Highway 20) for a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian accident.

The pedestrian was injured, but the extent of the injury was not immediately apparent, said Lt. Martin Pavilonis of the Racine Police Department.

“I don’t want to characterize it as nothing, but it doesn’t seem to be anything out of the ordinary,” Pavilonis said.

Pavilonis did not have any information on the circumstances of the accident.

Two RPD squad cars and a Racine Fire Department ambulance and fire engine were present. Authorities had just begun leaving the scene at about 11:38 a.m.

Reporter

Jonathon Sadowski covers the villages of Union Grove and Yorkville, the Town of Dover, arts, entertainment and odds and ends for The Journal Times.

