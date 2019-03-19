RACINE — A vehicle hit a pedestrian at Victory Lane Car Wash late Tuesday morning, according to Racine police.
At 11:19 a.m., Racine Police and firefighters responded to the car wash, 5310 Washington Ave. (Highway 20) for a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian accident.
The pedestrian was injured, but the extent of the injury was not immediately apparent, said Lt. Martin Pavilonis of the Racine Police Department.
“I don’t want to characterize it as nothing, but it doesn’t seem to be anything out of the ordinary,” Pavilonis said.
Pavilonis did not have any information on the circumstances of the accident.
Two RPD squad cars and a Racine Fire Department ambulance and fire engine were present. Authorities had just begun leaving the scene at about 11:38 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.